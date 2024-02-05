Campaign Image

This campaign was established to raise living  expenses for the staff and workers of Exodus Education Community, and to provide food and medical help to others in the community. The school aims to help children grow academically, morally, and spiritually. The teachers focus on things that bring life and a bright future, developing solid moral values with reverence for God using examples from the Bible. They teach children the background of their culture and the importance of following the golden rule, often engaging them with poems, singing and storytelling.

 

Exodus Education Community provides education and ministry to needy children and their families in Uganda. Under the leadership of Jingo Christopher, the school provides education and meals for children from 3 to 14 years of age. The school receives fees from parents as well as financial support from donors to continue this outstanding work.

 

Exodus Education Community encourages the students to set high goals for their lives, academically, vocationally and spiritually. The teachers encourage the students to learn their lessons well, receiving many compliments from happy parents. The teachers provide individual attention to the students regularly. They look forward to these children becoming world-changers as presidents, doctors, engineers, accountants, or whatever profession God puts on their hearts.

 

Donations are needed to help provide living expenses for the staff and workers of Exodus Education Community and enable them to continue blessing others in the community. Children in Uganda need better education and health systems and better parenting. Together we can help these children and their families to pursue their dreams, with minds renewed and lives transformed.

Classes resuming February 5, 2024

January 13th, 2024

We are happy to announce that the school will be reopening for classes on February 5, 2024 with several hundred children enrolled. 

