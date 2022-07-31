SweetWater Christian Camp

I just wanted to put that bug in your ear, that the next big project coming up for construction (hopefully this year) is for the Multipurpose Building. This building will hold 300 people. The building will have a Kitchen and will be used for indoor dinning, meetings, conferences and will double as a chapel until we can afford a dedicated Chapel up on the Hill Top overlooking the camp.

Sooo, if any one out here has a been wondering what to do with all that spare money, we sure could use it. Remember without your support we cant grow and become The Barrier that safe haven and for kids to come.