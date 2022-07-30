BCBST Employees Fired Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

We are a group of employees terminated by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) over a Title VII violation regarding religious discrimination pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We have obtained legal representation and have now filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court.





In October and November of 2021, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) terminated 41 of their employees after BCBST implemented a COVID-19 "vaccine" mandate for 900 "customer facing roles." Many of these 900 employees who were not "customer facing" were full time telecommuters and had been working from home during the entire pandemic. The livelihoods of these 900 employees were threatened if they refused to comply with BCBST's vaccine mandate, regardless of the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" is experimental, and BCBST inappropriately interfered with their employees' personal vaccination decisions.





Many of these employees who held the so called "customer facing roles" were already full time telecommuters prior to the pandemic. Many of the 900 complied, albeit unwillingly for some, to keep their jobs. Of the remaining employees, they were given 30 days to comply with BCBST's vaccine mandate, or their "positions would be reevaluated." At the end of that 30 days, however, their positions were not "reevaluated." The remaining employees who refused to take the COVID-19 "vaccine" were fired immediately. BCBST hid behind the guise of the potentially upcoming federal mandate and required the COVID-19 "vaccine" of these 900 employees before knowing the outcome of the federal mandate.





Many submitted requests for religious exemptions and reasonable accommodations. Rather than provide a reasonable accommodation such as a telecommuting option (an option that was currently in place and was continuing for the entire year) or a testing option, BCBST's response was that you have 30 days to change your religious beliefs and get the shot, find a new job, or be fired.





In October 2021, nineteen employees were terminated because they refused to accept such a disingenuous "accommodation." In November 2021, twenty-two additional employees were fired weeks ahead of a Tennessee law being passed to prevent BCBST from moving forward with the mandate. From the beginning of these forced vaccination campaigns, BCBST's position was clear: NO JAB, NO JOB. Religious exemptions were ignored, and no attempt was made to retain these employees, some of whom served BCBST for more than two decades.





We have obtained legal representation and have filed in federal court to fight BCBST for their unlawful termination. This fight could take 2-3 years before coming to a conclusion.





We are raising money to cover the cost of fighting BCBST and their team of lawyers. These funds will go to pay for court filing fees, expert witnesses, costs related to depositions (court recorders), and whatever else we will encounter from BCBST during this time.





When this is over, any funds not used for legal fees will be donated to REACT19, a science-based non-profit offering financial, physical, and emotional support for those suffering from longterm COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.





Thank you for your support.





