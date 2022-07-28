Support Antonio Silva/Lieutenant Silva

I made this to help My cousin Antonio Silva III because he is experiencing troubling times in his life currently being homeless, no job & no income/revenue! Know this is not from a lack of effort, he has been striving towards situating himself for the past 7 years after tumultuous years prior being in & out of mental institutions fighting off depression & attempts at suicide as a result of his parents marriage dissolving & family unit disintegrating when a teenager which led to him leaving high school to care for younger siblings helping his father so he could continue to work. In addition, within said 7 year period became immobile for 3 years due to onset of Spinal Stenosis/nerve damage in lower back which also led to muscle atrophy in legs. Eventually had surgery to regain mobility & acquired employment in late 2020. Unfortunately circumstances beyond his control have brought him to this current situation which is the reason I launch this, he is an honest, caring, helpful, loving individual who is willing to lend a hand to others in need, an ear to listen or words of advice/encouragement whatever the situation calls for & I feel the time is now to return the favor in his time of need! He is my cousin, also look at him as my brother & I want give him a hand up from this rock bottom he is in so might finally succeed where his earnest efforts have not produced such & appeal for others who find it in their heart joining to do the same!





Thank you in advance!