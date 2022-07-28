Emmanuel Rodriguez

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $8,152
Campaign funds will be received by Emanuel Rodriguez
My Time At YWAM Marseille is coming to an end. This journey has been fun, but my endeavors are leading me to a new mission field. I will Be(or Am) married on August 24th, 2024. Currently, I owe $1,200 for my remaining commitment. I am asking if you would help me financially to finish my commitment with YWAM. In the future, I look to begin more campaigns for my upcoming endeavors. Thank you so much for your support.
