Emmanuel Rodriguez

My Time At YWAM Marseille is coming to an end. This journey has been fun, but my endeavors are leading me to a new mission field. I will Be(or Am) married on August 24th, 2024. Currently, I owe $1,200 for my remaining commitment. I am asking if you would help me financially to finish my commitment with YWAM. In the future, I look to begin more campaigns for my upcoming endeavors. Thank you so much for your support.