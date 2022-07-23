Uni4 Rights Society For Fundamental Freedoms

Uni4 Rights Society Members Against Vaccine Mandates

Uni4 Rights Society is a Non Profit Organization and has been founded to take legal action to stop any violations of workers constitutionally protected rights, medical privacy and bodily autonomy.

Uni4 Rights Society strives to create workplaces that are non discriminatory where fundamental rights are upheld and protected by employers, union leadership, and union members alike.

Uni4 Rights Society has been founded to support and protect members who have suffered hardships and harms through the violations of employment law and/or their fundamental rights.

Find out more about us at our website: https://uni4rights.ca

