Uni4 Rights Society For Fundamental Freedoms

Uni4 Rights Society is a Non Profit Organization and has been founded to take legal action to stop any violations of workers constitutionally protected rights, medical privacy and bodily autonomy. 

Uni4 Rights Society strives to create workplaces that are non discriminatory where fundamental rights are upheld and protected by employers, union leadership, and union members alike. 

Uni4 Rights Society has been founded to support and protect members who have suffered hardships and harms through the violations of employment law and/or their fundamental rights. 

Find out more about us at our website: https://uni4rights.ca 

Support from Vaccine Choice Canada, an advocacy organization for informed consent and voluntary medical decisions.

There is NOTHING more important than standing united against tyranny. Now is the time to support this important legal action against those who have egregiously violated the most basic rights and freedoms of families across Canada. Encourage parents/grandparents of workers to give generously. The freedom to have healthy, happy futures depends on it!

Informed Consent is the Law

For my buddy!!!

Stay true, Friends.

How can anyone force people to take a vaccine through threat (loss of Livelihoods) in order to stop transmission when the vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission. If there is even one side effect or one death there must be choice with out coercion.

A donation to the Hardship Fund in hopes it goes to IPhone (2) who was in last week's Zoom. Hugs

Many Unifor union members were not properly protected by Unifor, when it came to keeping our employment, and or our health choices over the past 2+ years. Unifor members, as well as all citizens of Canada, need to remain free to pursue gainful employment, work, and engage in commerce without discrimination, and threats of dismissal. Thank you for fighting for all of us.

