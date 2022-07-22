Military & 1st Responders Family Story project

Your Audio Book Creator Gift (powered by TheVoiceLibrary.net) teaches Military - 1st Responder families and friends how to apply the art of storytelling with the epic power of voice and timeless treasure of a story to comfort , inspire, teach , and entertain those who sacrifice all for us everyday.

To strengthen family ties, build morale and emotional bonds; give family members 24/7 – global secure access, to help in preventing isolated or loneliness.

To offer a simple more soulful way to “Tell their story” captured as a legacy gift of a lifetime, offer sage advice, in a more compelling, engaging, and emotionally interactive way!

To focus on learning new ways to deal with stress as well as build trust, help break down communication barriers that have been unconsciously built into our daily lives, which in turn may lead some to self harm or family breakups.





MISSION 2022-23



To deliver #200 Legacy Audio Book Creator subscriptions sponsored by you. Gifted to pre deployment, active, and reserve military families, veteran, and first responders. We also offer these sponsored gifts to nonprofit organizations, family training classes and special events, on or before the 2022-23 holiday season.

Audio Book Creator is powered by TheVoiceLibrary.net