Military & 1st Responders Family Story project

Your Audio Book Creator Gift (powered by TheVoiceLibrary.net) teaches Military - 1st Responder families
and friends how to apply the art of storytelling with the epic power of voice
and timeless treasure of a story to comfort , inspire, teach , and entertain
those who sacrifice all for us everyday.
To strengthen family
ties, build morale and emotional bonds; give family members 24/7 – global
secure access, to help in preventing isolated or loneliness.
To offer a simple more
soulful way to “Tell their story” captured as a legacy gift of a lifetime, offer
sage advice, in a more compelling, engaging, and emotionally interactive
way!
To focus on learning new ways to deal with stress as well as build trust, help
break down communication barriers that have been unconsciously built into our
daily lives, which in turn may lead some to self harm or family breakups.
MISSION 2022-23
To deliver #200 Legacy Audio Book Creator subscriptions sponsored by you. Gifted to pre deployment, active, and
reserve military families, veteran, and first responders. We also offer these
sponsored gifts to nonprofit organizations, family training classes and special
events, on or before the 2022-23 holiday season.
Audio Book Creator
is powered by TheVoiceLibrary.net
