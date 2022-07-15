Jeffrey Stewart Mission Trip to Kenya

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 25 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 3 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 4 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 5 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 6 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 7 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 10 months ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 11 months ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 year ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 year ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 year ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 year ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 600.00 USD 1 year ago Hope this helps with the rent and food 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 year ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 800.00 USD 1 year ago May God multiply this to meet the needs of you and your ministry so that you can bless many for Him! 0