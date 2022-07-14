J6 Family Needing Help

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $1,275
Campaign funds will be received by Thomas Munn
On behalf of my family, I thank you for the opportunity to
introduce ourselves. My name is Tom Munn and six members of my family
participated in the protest at the Capitol Building, on January 6, 2021. Including
myself, my wife and four of our children. Our story, regarding the traumatic
chain of events of that day, mirror most of the others you have seen, so I will
forgo the specific details.
Before beginning, I feel I should tell you about my
mindset and my core belief system in our country and our Constitution. Growing
up in the 1970’s, three of the posters that I had on my bedroom wall, were the
Declaration of Independence, the Gettysburg Address, and the U.S Constitution,
which had an inset of the Bill of Rights.
In high school I enlisted in the military and went to
basic training during the summer between my Junior and Senior years. Then
departing for advanced training immediately following my graduation, in 1986.
My wife and I met in high school and were married in October of 1988, by the U.S.
Army at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. In September of 1990 my unit was mobilized for
the Gulf War, (Desert Storm), being deployed to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. After
returning home the following summer, my wife and I began our family and now
have eight children together.
Throughout my children’s lives, they listened to me
endlessly preach about the importance of the U.S Constitution, how historically
unique it is and that it was second in importance, only to the Bible. Then
graphically detailing the ultimate price that had been paid, by so many, to
protect it and us.
I often specifically focused on the 1st
Amendment. That this “right” was so
important, that it was more of a responsibility than a right. That no document
in history had ever granted “the people”, such a fundamental right to life and
freedom. With the events that were
unfolding, for the first time, I felt compelled to let my voice be heard and
obligated to demonstrate to my children, the vital importance of doing so.
Following the presidential election on November 3, 2020, what
I was witnessing, was a frustrating display of political maneuvering, to
obstruct the verification of the vote from happening. By December 2020, I
learned of the rally and speech, by the current President, being organized for
Jan 6, 2021, to protest the certification of the election results, until a
verification audit could be performed. This was supported by eight U.S.
senators, one from Texas, and 139 U.S. congressmen, 16 from Texas, who were
calling for a delay of the vote certification.
Having only one vehicle, following the loss of our primary
vehicle in October 2020, we decided to only take our two high school “seniors”,
as a “senior trip” to Washington D.C., along with two of our older children.
Following the President’s speech, we had hoped to be able
to stand on the Capitol steps. As we neared the steps, the mood of the
assembled crowd was very upbeat and patriotic.
I heard chants of “delay the vote”, “stop the steal” and “Trump won” and
“USA, USA”. The crowd then had begun singing “America the Beautiful”, when
everything suddenly became very “dark”. I do not know how else to describe it.
Eventually resulting in our entry of the Capitol Building.
Despite having remained peaceful, on July 13, 2021, we
experienced a predawn FBI raid at our home in Borger, Texas. Complete with body
armor, Kevlar helmets, M4’s and a battering ram.
After being initially stood off, by our three German
Sheppard’s, we peacefully submitted and five out of the six of us were then led
away, handcuffed, and taken into custody by the FBI, while our other four
daughters watched. The sixth member of our family group, who was 17½ at the
time, was not arrested or charged.
We have lost friends, neighbors and now the ability to
sustain ourselves.My wife and my oldest
daughter, travelling nurses, have had their work availability cut by over 75%,
as facilities refuse to allow them to work.
We have notified our mortgage company that we are not able to make our
current payment.
Having no other “real” recourse, we accepted the “plea
deal” offered by the prosecution. All of us are scheduled to be sentenced on
August 19th, 2022.The judge
in our case, has ordered that we appear in person in Washington D.C. for
sentencing. With having no financial or
physical means to make such a journey, we are greatly fearing being held in
contempt of court.
Thank you for your
time, interest, and willingness to listen.
Tom
Munn and the Munn Family- Dawn, Kristi, Kayli and Josh
We need to repeal the Glass-Steagall Act so we can dismantle the Jewish oligarchy & restore the USA back to a Constitutional Federal Republic.
Thank you for what you have done for this nation! We need you come out to teach the young generation about our valued Constitution. I am so sad about what is happening in United States. I am immigrant from a communism country and I came to know Jesus our Lord in United States.
God Bless you! I wish I had more to give!
What the D's are doing is criminal. Hopefully, this will all turn around for you soon!
God bless...stay strong.
Equal Justice for allWe pray for you
Heard about your patriotic family while watching the DC Vigil. I thank each of you for standing up for your first amendment rights on January 6th. Praying for justice to somehow prevail and for all fellow patriots to wake up and stand as well<3
Mary from Texas. My son is in DC jail and I want to reach out to let you know you are not alone.
