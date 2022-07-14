Heydeh Isa Masih Iranian Ministry

Hedyeh Isa Masih is a Christian Ministry devoted to sharing the gospel online with the Iranian people. Every week a dedicated believers devote several hours to translate English based gospel videos to share on Instagram with Iranian speaking viewers. Over the past 90 days, Hedyeh Isa Masih Instagram has been able to reach over 1 million people with over 85% being from Iran. The team leading this ministry also spends countless hours responding to followers on Instagram, praying for them over the phone, and answering their questions about The Bible. Heydeh Isa Masih also provides discipleship classes for new Iranian converts. There are currently 8 active disciples in the program. This ministry has had little financial support since the beginning. It's our hope to continue this fruitful ministry and reach more Iranians with the gospel. That's why were asking for donations to help support the team (which choose to remain anonymous for security reasons) while they work on translating videos and ministering to followers.

Please consider donating today. Any donation is appreciated.

Check out the ministry at: instagram.com/hedyeh_isa_masih

