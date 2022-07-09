Cancer Treatment

*UPDATE: Please ignore the amount raised as that is from our previous campaign. As of right now, our new goal is $205.00!! We have had many direct donations and we are so very grateful for all of the donations. Let us keep this going; share and pray! Thank you all! Love you xoxo





Hello all, it is with a heavy heart that we deliver the news to you that Shalan will need to go back to Sanoviv for a second treatment. Two of his tumors are active again and Dr. Ortega wants to be aggressive in treating him to give a blow to these tumors. This is very common to have 2 treatments with stage 4 cancer. We knew it was a possibility, but we were hoping he did not have to. He will be there for 8 nights and they will do the TCell treatment again and he will bring that home with him to do for 4 moths this time, not six. Our goal is to get him there as quick as possible. The cost for his treatment, loss of wages, and flight is $13,200. The good news is we already have $1050.00!! That brings our goal to $12,150. Once again we are reaching out to everyone for support. I have been playing with the numbers and if 200 people donate $50, we are pretty much there or if 400 people donate $25, we are pretty much there.

We are asking you to partner with us in a unique way. If you are able to donate $25, we are asking that you find 3 friends who will match your $25. If you are able to donate $50, we are asking you to find 3 friends who will match your $50. With this, we could very easily raise the funds rather quickly. Please consider partnering with us to keep fighting this beast called cancer. We are not giving up. We are trusting the Lord for His provision and complete healing for Shalan. We are very hopeful and optimistic and Dr. Ortega told us not to be scared or to worry. He is confident this second treatment will be what he needs to defeat this. Again, a second treatment is very common in stage 4 cancer to snuff it out. Thank you in advance for your love and support. I know if we unite, we will be victorious. There are 3 ways to donate: Venmo, directly to us via mail, or through a fundraising sight. I am going to try and reactive our givesendgo and hopefully it will be up and running very quickly. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for being in the fight with us. We love you, The Stewarts xoxo





Venmo: @Sheri-Stewart-44 (there is a pic of a heart coral)

If you would like to mail us a donation, please let me know and I will send you our address.

As soon as I get the link for the online fundraiser, I will get that out.























