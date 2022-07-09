Campaign Image
Cancer Treatment

*UPDATE: Please ignore the amount raised as that is from our previous campaign. As of right now, our new goal is $205.00!! We have had many direct donations and we are so very grateful for all of the donations. Let us keep this going; share and pray! Thank you all! Love you xoxo


Hello all, it is with a heavy heart that we deliver the news to you that Shalan will need to go back to Sanoviv for a second treatment. Two of his tumors are active again and Dr. Ortega wants to be aggressive in treating him to give a blow to these tumors. This is very common to have 2 treatments with stage 4 cancer. We knew it was a possibility, but we were hoping he did not have to. He will be there for 8 nights and they will do the TCell treatment again and he will bring that home with him to do for 4 moths this time, not six. Our goal is to get him there as quick as possible. The cost for his treatment, loss of wages, and flight is $13,200. The good news is we already have $1050.00!! That brings our goal to $12,150. Once again we are reaching out to everyone for support. I have been playing with the numbers and if 200 people donate $50, we are pretty much there or if 400 people donate $25, we are pretty much there. 

We are asking you to partner with us in a unique way. If you are able to donate $25, we are asking that you find 3 friends who will match your $25. If you are able to donate $50, we are asking you to find 3 friends who will match your $50. With this, we could very easily raise the funds rather quickly. Please consider partnering with us to keep fighting this beast called cancer. We are not giving up. We are trusting the Lord for His provision and complete healing for Shalan. We are very hopeful and optimistic and Dr. Ortega told us not to be scared or to worry. He is confident this second treatment will be what he needs to defeat this. Again, a second treatment is very common in stage 4 cancer to snuff it out. Thank you in advance for your love and support. I know if we unite, we will be victorious. There are 3 ways to donate: Venmo, directly to us via mail, or through a fundraising sight. I am going to try and reactive our givesendgo and hopefully it will be up and running very quickly. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for being in the fight with us. We love you, The Stewarts xoxo


Venmo: @Sheri-Stewart-44 (there is a pic of a heart coral)

If you would like to mail us a donation, please let me know and I will send you our address. 

As soon as I get the link for the online fundraiser, I will get that out. 







Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all! And hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Ginny Williams
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

cballard
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, bro. SoLag for life!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Mahalo bro...Love you!! SoLag bros for forevea! Forevea" By Sheri Stewart

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys! Praying for His complete healing!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!! We love you cuz!! xoxo" By Sheri Stewart

Flo
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ruar Syl Ailee Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Much love and healing vibes!

Stan Godlewski
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Julie
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck, Hoping for a fast recovery, stay strong.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"thank you!!" By Sheri Stewart

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lots of love!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much xoxo" By Sheri Stewart

Rasey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you Shalon!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you Aaron! xo" By Sheri Stewart

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay strong & believe

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you!!" By Sheri Stewart

Pat Briggs
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Sharran
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending positive vibes and prayers!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for partnering with us!!" By Sheri Stewart

Angela Spera
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m a friend of Margarita. Praying all goes well.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for partnering with us!!" By Sheri Stewart

25
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Fingers
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Rooting hard for you brother.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you very much!!" By Sheri Stewart

Barbara Abal
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay strong! Speedy recovery!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!!" By Sheri Stewart

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love and prayers

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!!" By Sheri Stewart

Grace Mulkern
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers. A friend of Margo.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for partnering with us!!" By Sheri Stewart

