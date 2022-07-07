Support Theresa in Her Fight for Justice

In June of 2022, I filed a federal lawsuit, pro se in the Northern District Court of California to hold all those accountable that stole Carmel Beach with threats and violence, during the weekend our country celebrates its liberation from tyranny. During that time and through my research, I discovered not one, but two of the attorneys for Carmel, were not admitted to practice law in the Northern District, making every single one of the documents they submitted into my case - NULL AND VOID. This will give a brief description of exactly how my case is unfolding:

By constantly demanding the judge address it, I was able to get three of Carmel's attorneys sanctioned, one lost his 20 year partnership in the firm, Carpenter, Rothans and Dumont (ouch) and both he and his entire firm, have been referred over to the Standards Committee on Professional Conduct for investigation. Not bad for a pro se litigant. But the Northern District Court cheats, and they cheat big, and magistrate judge Cousins, dismissed my case anyway, although he had been divested of jurisdiction since I first filed, because none of Carmel’s nor the Officers' attorneys were admitted to practice law in that Court. So now, I'm appealing. And in July of 2023, I was able to have ALL 3 criminal charges recommended to be filed against me by the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Department, dismissed - and I also did that, without an attorney.



The attorneys, the judges, the police officers and the politicians, have purchased their homes with our labor. Carmel Beach with its beautiful white sand is public, not private. Only the Creator knows how further they would have encroached onto the liberties of We, the People if I didn’t risk arrest and dedicate four years of my life into leaving no stone unturned in this important, and possibly historic case. One of the photos above will show the threats the police officer's association levied at us should we disobey their commands: They warned we weren't allowed to swim in the ocean, or we would be fined and taken to jail. Here's the timeline in video form, of how the "closure" of Carmel Beach, was a fraud:

For years, I have been standing up for the rights of We, the People to enjoy nature at the times of our choosing, without having to fear the violent hands of government. The beaches, the waterfalls, the forest and the clouds are gifts from God to all of His children. Bullies must be taught there are consequences for committing a theft of biblical proportions.

Please consider making a donation so I can continue to teach our public servants that they must never, EVER again even think of believing they have the authority to lay claim to the beauty and grandeur of God by way of violence and threats. I am going to win this. No matter what it takes.

They can't stop the rushing tide of the People.

