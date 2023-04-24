Protect Pennsylvania elections

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $19,087
Campaign funds will be received by Leah Hoopes
We are fighting not only the left but also the Uni Party that has developed. This has been a continous battle for us to fight and protect our votes. WE NEED YOU to join us in our fight and take back our Country. WE ARE THE ONLY SURVIVING LAWSUIT IN PA!!
Myself , Gregory Stenstrom and many other Patriots, have volunteered our time, risked our lives at a great cost to our reputation, our families and to our well being. We have been honored to play this role and truly feel God has his hand in this, and has led us into a battle. A spiritual battle, in which we can not cower. For months our Watchdog group investigated our County Board of Elections, their consultants and other support staff. What we found was suspect enough to dig further. Greg and I were both observers/pollwatchers in Delaware County , Pennsylvania on November 3rd and for days following the election. Not only were we not allowed to enter a back room at the Central Counting center, where by law we were allowed to be, but also we were met with hostility, angst and unfair treatment. It took, 3 days, an injunction and persistence to get us back into that room. After this fiasco , we continued working with the Trump Campaign, Project Amistad and many other big names who transcribed the events and our declarations. We were asked by Senator Mastriano to be witnesses in Gettysburg and to sit on a panel in front of the Senate Committee . Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis took on this fight , except the issue was that we were never sworn in. Our statements, declarations and evidence were not submitted into a Court of law. Even still, we remained persistent and made connections . We have been on multiple news media stations including Steve Bannon's War room, NewsMax, Lou Dobbs, Hannity and local radio shows such as Don Beishl in Philadelphia. Pleading to many lawyers to take our case, they told us they were afraid of being disbarred and harrassed. Greg and I have been harrassed by the Attorney General Josh Shapiro's agents, and I was visited by the FBI secondary to false reports. Exhausting all avenues including speaking to US Attorney William McSwain, writing and informing the District Attorney's office and Attorney General Shapiro. NOBODY WOULD HELP! We finally were put into the path of our wonderful attorney Deborah Frankle Silver, a God loving , passionate , warrior who has become a trusted friend. Through fundraising we were able to retain her and get her legal fees paid. We filed our petition in the Delaware County Court of Common pleas. During this time we were graciously provided with 2 Ex FBI agents now private investigators to assist us in discovery . They interviewed judges of elections, minority inspectors, and plenty of witnesses. They were met with vile and aggressive behavior when attempting to interview any Board of Elections workers. This case comprises of a fraud examiner, data forensic scientist, fraud specialists, a whistleblower, witnesses and many Americans who have assisted us with this case, we have a mountain of evidence, but have been denied to be heard. Our case was not only thrown out, but an evidentiary hearing was denied, AND NO DAY IN COURT. The Judge ( Republican mind you) excoriated us in his opinion , saying our lawyer had unclean hands, her actions were contemptbile and we did not have a scintila of evidence. He opened the flood gates as well for the defendant to seek sanctions. The Delaware County Board of Elections solicitor filed asking from us for $19,224.56 for their legal fees. This is what they call a SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public paritcipation) suit, this is nothing more than an infringement of our 1st Amendemnt right to file a petition and intimidation. Our fearless and wonderful lawyer is still in the fight. We have all been praying for direction and for us to have our day in Court. We are regular working class people with families of our own, who did their civic duty and want people to be held accountable for breaking the law. This case was appealed in the Commonwealth Court , sanctions dropped, we were recognized as intervenors, and they agreed with lower court , so we appealed to the PA SUPREME COURT , they would not take the appeal. And now we are headed to SCOTUS.
Our second case , which is a spoliation case that involves witnesses, and whistleblowers, audio and video evidence included and front loaded to the docket to Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.
WE are being sued by a public official for defamation in Philadelphia County PA, we are being targeted by everyone including the news media, the Biden Administration, DOJ, Clinton Foundation and many more.....
God has intervened many times, has led us through some very difficult times. Our businesses have suffered tremendously , we have spent countless days and hours away from our family and loved ones. But this is our fight and we must carry on anyway. . People from all over the State and Country have reached out to say they want to get involved or help. So now we are asking you to please get involved and help us in this fight of a lifetime. We want to leave this Earth knowing that we did not give in to the evil, that we did not give in to the cancel culture and that we will carry on together . . God bless you and thank you for hearing our story.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/2020-election-fraud-case-in-pennsylvania-country-progresses-plaintiffs-attorney_4554750.html
https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/07/exclusive-whistleblower-videos-show-systemic-issues-with-pennsylvania-elections/
https://www.patriot.online/election_resources.html
LITIGATION
CV-2022-000032 Moton, Hoopes, Stenstrom vs Boockvar, Kathy et al (Jan 2022)
Case ID: 211002495 Savage vs Trump, Giuliani, Ellis, Stenstrom, Hoopes, Kline, et al. (Oct 2021)
CV-2020-007523 Pruett, Hoopes, Stenstrom vs Delaware County Board of Elections (Dec 2020)
Stenstrom and Hoopes Notice to Law Enforcement (McSwain, Shapiro, Stollsteimer) and McSwain Response to President Trump
Keep fighting for us!
Thank you for fighting to save our elections. Without fair and true elections, we have no country.
You rock.
Thank you.
Keep up the Fight! Keep the Faith! Praying for God's anointing on you!
Hi Leah and Greg, I was on the COA call with you today. Thank you so much for your founding-fathers-quality effort to save our country. I am doing what I can in my state, but hearing about other states is helpful to find the pitfalls in mine. Ours is a very corrupt state. Aloha, Jennifer
Thank you very much, Greg and Leah, for your dedication and determination in fighting for honest elections! God bless you!
Greg and Leah, you are an inspiration! Thank you for your stupendous efforts.
The fraudsters will be taken down. #NeverSurrender
The evidence is overwhelming. Great work by you and Greg . I want to say thanks to you and those behind the scenes assisting . We are the 3 percent! 🇺🇸
I wish you the very best success in bringing out the truth.
Standing behind you, Leah!
December 23rd, 2024
James Allen ,Delaware County Director of Elections , who came to us from Cook County Chicago, who can be seen on camera , courtesy of our sting operation, admitting to falsifying documents, and recreating return sheet, and spoliation of evidence along with former DELAWARE COUNTY Voting machine warehouse custodian , and DNC operative (USW PRESIDENT of Philadelphia local 10) James Savage discussing how they were going to obstruct our right to know request, and then literally have 2 return board members and government employees throw paper tapes, and return sheets in the trash. James Allen and Savage are still suing Greg Stenstrom and I in DELAWARE COUNTY for defamation blowing through the general fund. Not to mention DA Jack Stollsteimer , DID NOT interview a single witness when pertaining to the 2020 election, we were not interviewed, whistleblower not interviewed, our videos and audio were not forensically analyzed by their office, but yet HIS office determined that our videos were fabricated and shut down the criminal investigation, of which they can not produce a report.. also let's not forget they hired former Philly ADA Tanner Rouse , Krasner's little buddy. But wait it gets better.
In one picture I have provided you can see Joe Biden's regime and the Pentagon using taxpayer dollars to literally put out propaganda , and psychological warfare against we the people to make them believe that GOVERNMENT is the most high , powerful and absolute authority including how and what to think.
IN the next picture you can see my RIGHT to know request that took 3 months of fighting in appeals , which I won, of 600+ pages of billing from J Manly Parks and Nicholas Centrella from Duane Morris . J Manly Parks and James Allen decide to CONSPIRE use funds , your tax dollars, to create and develop materials to COUNTER MISINFORMATION. This happened in 2022, when the awesome people of Deep Divers started hammering away at the Council for their fraud, lies, deceit , and theft. This my friends is what we call Communism. You need to get off your , and get to the meetings.
By the way this is not even a fraction of the evidence we have on the public corruption of this Council , DA's office and NGO's.
Speaking of NGO'S and SOROS. You are watching KABUKI theater of the most recent arrest of Jennifer Hill. The 38 year old who was working for LEFT WING NGO NEW PA PROJECT and registering dead people and phantom voters. WE have been showing this in court for 4 years and they obstructed every case and investigation. They are scared shitless because a new DOJ is coming in and we have already provided criminal charge referrals and provided a HUGE evidentiary base for them to go after every single one of these government officials. NEW PA PROJECT , Board member is Leigh Chapman. Leigh was our former Secretary of the Commonwealth , in charge of our elections. She was put in after the disgraced Bookcvar was let go. Chapman now works for Soros Open Society. THE same SOROS who helped to put Jack Stollsteimer in office at the tune of $1 million dollars . James Savage who Jack supposedly investigated after we witnesses came forward, worked on Jack's campaign. Stollsteimer should have never been a part of the investigation and recused himself.
Don't worry Fredrick Jack Stollsteimer, you will be put on the stand under oath.
WHILE people in this County doubted me, called me crazy, told me to not speak up , I put my nose to the grindstone , recruited the best and fought for my freedom.
the truth will rise to the top and you all are gonna do THE PERP WALK.
www.parallelelection.com
November 20th, 2024
You can find our Documentary The Big Con on
THE BIG CON, is a documentary that provides detailed, undisputed, facts of what took place during the 2020 general election in Delaware County , Pennsylvania. This film is based on the book The Parallel Election, and also provides a follow up of the patriotic work of Leah Hoopes, Gregory Stenstrom and grassroots activists who have remained vigilant in the fight for election integrity right in Pennsylvania…. The fight continues on to protect our elections.
You can follow Leah Hoopes on X https://x.com/hoopes_leah/status/1846136207798853728
You can follow Gregory Stenstrom on www.patriot.online
https://patriot.online/@gregorystenstrom
November 20th, 2024
We have multiple legal fights in progress regarding next week's election, and the latest response, filed immediately after Delco's response to our allegations of their solicitation of unlawful mail-in ballots is included below. If we are successful in obtaining the declaratory and injunctive relief requested, Delaware County, PA, election officials will be required to remove all mail-in ballots from unqualified electors (dead people, non-residents, illegal aliens) under the supervision of a Special Master, and be held criminally accountable for any unlawful mail-in ballots. Further, this is in federal court, and would apply throughout PA and the rest of the country. This is only one of several election integrity lawsuits in motion related to the upcoming election.
November 20th, 2024
FROM my heart.
It has been 4 years of pure an utter hell. Defamation cases, anxiety, threats of jail, 30 lawsuits, sanctioned, hearings, time away from my family, friends, anger, disgust, loss of my livelihood, reliance on other, ER trips, fighting to sleep, attempts to confiscate our firearms, muzzle us, harass us, law fare, my son being a target, lies being told about us, losing almost everything...
In this time God chose us, to be the tip of the spear, place the burden on us and to never surrender. He has shown me the beauty of this Country and it's people. I have been honored to fight along side Greg Stenström , the Deep Divers, The PA Watchdogs, my friends from all over PA and this Country, who have remained loyal, stuck to their convictions and morals, and sacrifice everything for this beautiful Republic. TO my parents and son and family, there are really not enough apologies for what you had to endure while watching me fight for this Country, you are the reason I carry on, how I push through.
All of this, is a blessing. All of you were worth it, I am reminded that good hearted, wonderful people who put their boots on every morning and work hard for their families will take time out of their day , to help their fellow Americans. I have seen this first hand..
From offers of free services, donations, cards, text messages, phone calls, hugs, hand shakes, lifting someone in prayer, gifts of holy oil, so much support it is overwhelming. There is so much love then there is hate. I am thankful every day that I get to be with all of you, in the trenches. We are God's people and it is time to love this country and heal.
Our fight continues... every day. Freedom is one generation away from being extinct.
It was all worth it.. love you all til the end..
GOD BLESS YOU AND GOD BLESS THESE UNITED STATES
November 20th, 2024
Faced off with the Delaware County Board of Elections today for objection to 3,013 Provisional Ballots that they refused to verify as "qualified electors" (18 years old, US citizen, resident or military permanent resident). They overruled and will be counting them tomorrow. They think they "won," but they did not. We're in the 8th round of a 12 round fight, still on our feet, and prepared to go the distance. Transcript below - easier to follow and faster to read than trying to figure out the video and audio. Key takeaways and summary below inline. Thanks to everyone who was able to attend. Semper Fi. 🇺🇸
For anyone who wants / needs the documents to do the same challenges, the documentation we provided to the Board for their consideration can be found here: https://cloud.patriot.online/s/qsy9CJKCndH9ekg
At the subject Delaware County Board of Elections hearing today, Gregory Stenstrom presented a challenge to approximately 3,013 provisional ballots on the grounds that they lacked clear verification of voter qualifications as "qualified electors," as required under Pennsylvania and federal law.
Key Points:
Opening Argument by Stenstrom:
-- Stenstrom argued that it is the legal responsibility of the Board of Elections, not individual attestation by voters, to verify qualifications. He cited Pennsylvania Election Code, the state Constitution, and federal statutes, including the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), emphasizing that voters must meet the criteria of U.S. citizenship, age, and residency.
-- He referenced a previous case involving voter data integrity, underscoring the distinction between “registered voter” and “qualified elector.”
Board’s Response:
-- Chair Ashley Lunkenheimer and election officials contended that the Board’s checks—relying on the Pennsylvania SURE system and additional steps such as verifying signatures—were sufficient. Lunkenheimer stated that their process met the legal requirements for voter verification.
-- Stenstrom countered that the Board’s reliance on registration data was inadequate for confirming eligibility under statutory standards and that the burden of proof lay with the Board to substantiate the voters’ qualifications.
Exchange and Closing:
-- Stenstrom maintained his stance, requesting that the Board formally attest to the qualifications of each challenged voter.
-- Despite several interjections and procedural disputes, he submitted documents to support his legal arguments.
Leah Hoopes raised lawful Act 65 "Sunshine Law" objection allowed under public hearings, and was surrounded by police officers and escorted from meeting. Stenstrom objected.
Ultimately, the Board overruled Stenstrom’s objections to the provisional ballots, allowing the votes to be counted.
More to follow.
January 12th, 2024
The paragraphs below have been among my favorite, actual legal filings so far. These are from our latest filing in Fayette County (today).
"It is already a matter of public record that the Defendants cannot possibly reconcile the May 2023 or November 2023 elections, having stuffed all ~8,000+ Mail in Ballot envelopes into a single bag in both elections, separating them from the ballots that were enclosed therein, have no chain of custody for them, and that the daily shenanigans of the November 2023 election absolutely merit review with the (almost laughable) “you won,” “no, you lost,” “nope, you tied, so we’re going to roll dice or flip a coin,” “nope, we ‘found’ more ballots and aren’t sure yet,” “hold on, wait a minute, we have unsigned and undated mail in ballot envelopes and are still counting,” to the ultimate “well, we have absolutely no idea who won, or lost, but we’re going to certify the election anyways.”
"If those were the same material facts, and responses to Plaintiffs' Petitions, that Pro Se Plaintiff Stenstrom had to argue, he would want to crawl into a hole and make the Petitions go away, as well."
Across the country, government officials and the esquire class that facilitate corruption, have crossed the Rubicon of absurdity, and transcended into pathetic, stand-up comedy acts, fully deserving of the sardonic (pro se) response contained in the four pages attached below.
Stomping their feet like Rumpelstiltskin, and holding their collective breath(s) and turning blue until we "go away" seems likely to be the next step on the evolutionary path of election law "litigation."
The tide has turned, and with it, the false narrative of "the safest and most secure elections in history." Shine a light in any direction, pull away their Scooby Doo masks, and what's left are petulant, covetous children. This isn't "1984," it's "Lord of the Flies," and time for more grown ups to stand up and speak up.
Semper Fi
January 12th, 2024
January 10th 2024 was beyond exhausting 7 hours in court in Philadelphia ironically the same place of the birth of our nation. . It was more of a verbal boxing match and battle of will. Never the less we went every single round still standing. Yesterday was a discovery hearing , and we were able to uncover a whole of a lot. Including the fact that there are still no medical records. That Mr Savage does not possess his own medical records, that since filing in 2021 he is not in possession of single cardiology record proving his claims, no medical records or names of medications indicating he suffers from PTSD, that he admits that yes he did have the V drives in the pictures (previously denied), his attorney when questioned by me for 30 minutes about his false criminal allegations against Greg and I , that he admits it wasn't a written report to the FBI and AG, but that he called the Philadelphia FBI office and spoke to them for 30 minutes but doesn't know who he spoke to, and he emailed an attorney at the AG's office but can't provide the email nor the name of the attorney. Savage is unable to provide a single report of the so called the harassment and threats he allegedly received, admits the only person who can corroborate his story about being harassed at Delaware County government building, is a deceased witness, there was admissions that V drives were unaccounted for and recreated by the IT director and Hart Intercivic (means absent chain of custody), he is not in possession of the District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer supposed investigation ( despite this report being able to provide exculpatory evidence to Savage) of our videos, affidavits, witness testimony , or the election fraud , I have also filed a RTK request for this report and other related information and it has been denied. We provided a. list of 129 witnesses and counting. Some of them included Bill Barr, Christopher Wray, William McSwain, Jack Stollsteimer, Richard Donoghue, James Okeefe, Jamie Raskin, Bob Brady and more..
What people do not understand is that these defamation cases open this up to discovery and subpoenas , depositions and the ability to impeach a witness. They will answer our questions and be under oath.
ONE more major announcement , off the record we were offered a settlement , nothing in writing, but it was put on the table. Which to me is extremely telling.
I will not comment on this other than the fight continues.
Thank you to my parents first and foremost , they suffered through that entire hearing , they are truly the best humans I could ask for as parents. Love you more than words.
To the rest of the crew who showed up and supported us, you keep us going, your words, generosity, support, love, compassion, prayers, hard work, loyalty are a blessing. You are the epitome of the word patriot.
This Republic is kept by the people, only through tenacity, persistence, honor, courage, sacrifice, loyalty, integrity and unifying under one flag, one God, and sovereignty.
Greg, some days we scream, yell, fight and battle through some of the most difficult times, but there is no other person I would share a foxhole with , we are warriors in christ and will continue to fight another day.
We are just getting started folks, we are going to tear down the entire evil corrupt system.. it is going to be Biblical..
April 24th, 2023
April 24th, 2023
April 24th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
The justification for the reconsideration is "justiciability" and denial of due process, with the three (3) Exhibits included being filings that the Common Pleas and Commonwealth Court refused to even acknowledge and illegally quashed in violation of rules of civil procedure. In other words, although we properly filed the attached Exhibits, the Courts and Judges quashed them to ensure they would never see the light of day, or the inside of any courtroom in a gross abuse of judicial discretion for what is "justiciable," and what is not.
We need to get this done ASAP!! Please help the cost is $6400 to prepare the booklets and service to the Court.
February 16th, 2023
Litigation Updates - Hoopes and Stenstrom
Corrupt Courts and Cowardly Judges
Long day filing motions for reconsideration to the Commonwealth Court which quashed our CV-2022-000032 appeal CD 876 22 for a clerical omission, and the related order by Judge Whelan of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County, PA to dismiss, with prejudice, our motion to strike his unlawfully curated opinion with forged timestamps that was entered 5 months after notice of appeal. Easier to just read the motions, as they are self explanatory, at the links below and also in the Election Resources page folders you can get to from our main landing page.
The Commonwealth Court order was "Per Curiam," meaning no judge will sign it or write an opinion, and Judge Whelan of the Common Pleas Court squirmed out of a hearing or answering for his unlawful actions and deception by issuing an order for dismissal saying he couldn't act on a case in the appellate trajectory (despite doing so when it suited him to submit an opinion 5 months after notice of appeal, and the Commonwealth Court not being able to kill the case before then).
Next up is our motion for reconsideration to the US Supreme Court for docket # 22-503 (original case Dec 2020 case CV-2020-007523)
We have had the evidence of massive election fraud since November 2020, presented it to the PA Legislature, and it has been through the Common Pleas Court, Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court and US Supreme Court of which none would hear the case, allow a hearing, or render an opinion. Wrote "The Parallel Election: A Blueprint for Deception" and none of the evidence or facts presented in the book have been refuted or challenged where it would count, in a court. They simply won't allow it to be heard, which is the epitome of indifference and corruption.
Up until only recently (December 2022) we were careful to be respectful of the courts, as we had cases in front of them, and had to let things play out even though the courts dragged what should have been heard in a couple of months for over two years. After seeing how they responded, I can't take enough showers to get their slime and corruption off of me. They couldn't show any more contempt and hatred for the citizenry, and specifically Lean and myself, so there is really no need to participate in the hypocrisy of decorum. They are traitors and cowards, all, and assuming we eventually are able to fight our way into one of their court rooms, its pointless to pretend that we will be fighting the judges more so than the defendants, as we have seen in our most recent case for the November 2022 election case and injunction hearings. Their collective strategy is to not allow any evidence or case to be heard that is disruptive to the false narrative of "the safest and most secure elections ever." They are beholden to, and subjects of, our illegitimate government that has been pre-selected and installed.
We haven't given up, never will, and will persevere and prevail. The truth has a way of coming to light the more darkness tries to smother it. Still in the fight.
Semper Fi.
Common Pleas Court of Delaware County - Motion for Reconsideration - Hoopes Stenstrom CV-2022-000033 - 11Feb2023
https://cloud.patriot.online/s/kXY6rYJpanTkiLg
Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania (Harrisburg) - Motion for Reconsideration - Hoopes Stenstrom CD 876 22 - 11Feb2023
https://cloud.patriot.online/s/gb4Kw8grPGw7tAJ
