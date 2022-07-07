Campaign Image

N. S. Nabila – TTOJC Ministries

This purpose of this campaign is to raise monthly funds for the ministry of Evangelist Nabila Jabeen and her husband Saleem Masih who lead a ministry in Faisalabad, Pakistan called The Testimony of Jesus Christ (TTOJC), loving others the way God loved us by sacrificing His only begotten Son. They are providing food, education and a better future for orphans and children from poor families who might otherwise never go to school. Saleem and Nabila also help widows and others in need with food, clothing, medical aid and spiritual teachings. Nabila leads weekly women’s prayer meetings, training other women in ministry. Their hope is to provide consistent help to 150 children from 50 families.

Nabila’s Facebook page is “N. S. Nabila”, https://www.facebook.com/n.s.nabila.5
She has been teaching and ministering to poor and needy children since August, 2005. She studied at Allama Iqbal Open University for four terms in 2013 and 2014, majoring in science and education. Saleem and Nabia were married in January 2013 and have three sons. From August 2017 to December 2021, Nabila worked as a teacher with Sisters of Mother Teresa, Charity House in Faisalabad.

Nabila writes, “We urge all of you to stand with us in this mission so that we, the children, the needy, the widows and the orphans, can come out of this sense of deprivation and provide a better future.  For this purpose, we need monthly donations and gifts. We invite you all to this good work.Save the lost souls for the kingdom of God.Thank you and God bless you.”

Recent Donations
George Pattison
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

David Krause
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

9/23/24 food for widows

George Pattison
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Fc
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 62.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated Nov. 6 to clear the electricity bill.

Shelly Waldner
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

For education fees

Matt HALPAIN
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

May this small window’s mite help at least one child

Matt Halpain
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless your ministry

Daniel rynbeck
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

David Krause
$ 46.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 01/26/2023

David Krause
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Donated 01/24/2023

Matt Halpain
$ 40.00 USD
2 years ago

A total of $50., for Dec. 2022 from me to you for your kids Christmas.

Matt Halpain
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you for your work with the children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless the work you do and for the children

Matt Halpain
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless your efforts with the 150 children in Sunday School in Pakistan

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
2 years ago

Thanking God for this ministry!

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
2 years ago

Very glad to give to this worthy cause!

