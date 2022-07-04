Support Most Holy Trinity Church

Our beautiful, historic, Most Holy Trinity Church was saved from being closed...but now we need your assistance to prevent it from ever being closed again. Most Holy Trinity Society of Mamaroneck Inc. was established to raise funds for the repair and maintenance of the church, as well as provide for the legal defense of any future attempt to shutter our beloved House of God.

Your donation will help establish this fund which will be available in perpetuity to protect Holy Trinity Church for generations to come. Make no mistake about it, without your help our church will not continue to be a beacon of hope and faith for our community and beyond.

The Most Holy Trinity Society of Mamaroneck Inc. is a recognized 501(c)(3) Not-for-Profit Corporation. The corporation is organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation law as a charitable corporation for the following purposes; to raise such funds as are necessary to preserve and maintain Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Mamaroneck, NY and to care for the sacred objects housed within the church, to promote the identity of Most Holy Trinity Church of Mamaroneck as a historic and cultural site for the people of Mamaroneck and the surrounding area, paying homage to its legacy, to design a calendar of events that will integrate programs of social, civic, and cultural enrichment of customs and traditions which are deeply rooted in our Catholic faith, and to hold meetings and socials as recommended by Association members.