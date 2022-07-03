James D. Harrell Memorial Scholarship Launch Fund

James D. Harrell Memorial Missionary Pilot Scholarship Launch Fund





James Harrell had a dream. He wanted to serve humanity using his God given passion and talent for flying. After four years of undergraduate studies he received his BS degree in Aviation and then went on to being a flight instructor while earning his MBA.





In June 2021, just a few months into the launch of his career, tragedy struck when the plane he was in with another pilot crashed shortly after take off in Truckee, California. James' actions saved the life of the other pilot, but James did not survive the crash.





James often lamented at the extraordinary education costs to become a pilot and compared it to the cost of becoming a medical doctor. Although he ultimately wanted to fly as a Missionary Pilot, he was going to have work several years to pay education expenses before moving into that field.





In honor of James, his family is in the beginning stages of starting a memorial scholarship fund to help young aviators who desire to go into the Missionary Aviation field .





Your gift will help his family launch the James D. Harrell Memorial Missionary Pilot Scholarship Fund and go toward the inaugural scholarship award.





More about James

If you knew James, you knew a friend. James was a beacon of God’s love layered in a cozy couch, wrapped with goofy humor along with an infectious smile and laugh. He was a dream doer, warmly compassionate and giving, a man of strong moral character.

James was born to Bill and Debbie Harrell in Sacramento on February 7, 1997 alongside his twin sister and best friend Melissa. Growing up in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento he attended local elementary and middle schools and El Camino High School where he graduated with honors in 2015.

Growing up, James showed an early affinity to airplanes and flying. By the age of 6 he was well advanced in his knowledge of airplane types, especially WW II era planes, and could fly rings around competitors on various Microsoft Flight Simulator packages. He built airplane models with his dad, and the family often attended local airshows and air museums. During high school he was gifted a ride on a WWII area airplane by his grandmother. He was hooked.

James started attending Bayside Church in 2001 at the age of 4. His relationship with the Lord started around that time as well with the rest of his immediate family members. They grew together in Christ as a family. James actively attended youth events like “Breakaway” summer youth camp and frequently volunteered as soon as he was old enough. While in high school he was invited to bring “Breakaway” to remote villages in Alaska. Of course James jumped at the opportunity. His heart for kids was obvious and he was invited back as a leader for a second year. James remarked that someday, he would fly the planes that helped bring the team to remote parts of Alaska. The seeds for a career in Missionary Aviation were sewn.

James was also an avid baseball player and outdoorsman. He started Little League at age 5 and played ball every spring up through high school. As a baseball fan, he somehow loved the St. Louise Cardinals. We still are not sure how that happened, but nevertheless, he loved baseball.

As an outdoorsman, James excelled. Shooting, fishing, hunting, he couldn’t get enough. Fortunately he had the opportunity to discover “The Ranch,” a historic ranch in Nevada County owned by close family friends. It was there his love for the outdoors truly blossomed. James honed his skills, learned respect for land, learned appreciation for God’s wondrous creations, leaned how to be a cowboy, and further develop a firm and caring character.

Annual camping trips with the family were always a highlight of the summer. McArthur-Burney Falls State Park was a favorite. James quickly mastered the fishing in Burney Creek and always joked about leaving enough fish in the creek for other folks to catch. For James, fishing was another important way to further relationships with family, friends, and God’s beauty.

After high school, James toured several aviation schools and eventually felt called to San Diego Christian College where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation in 2019 along with several pilot certificates and ratings. James was very active in the school and his leadership and pastoral skills quickly blossomed. He was hired by the college to be the Local Missions Outreached coordinator where he led multiple trips to Mexican villages and orphanages. During his senior year he was a Resident Assistant for the schools off-campus apartments where he had the opportunity to continue to do what James loved to do, pour into people and build relationships.

From SDCC, James moved to Riverside to work full time as a Flight Instructor in the Aviation Department at California Baptist University. He loved teaching and sharing his passion. While at CBU, he decided to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration. In James style, he finished his MBA in 18 months under an accelerated schedule and graduated with honors in December 2020.

He returned home by Christmas in 2020 and spent precious months with his sister, parents, family and friends. He loved being back in “NorCal.” By March of this year, James has secured a position as Flight Instructor at Mountain Lion Aviation in Truckee, California. The opportunity had him giddy with excitement to launch into his career path as a pilot. A vehicle to reach people. A vehicle to a higher calling.

Fly High James Harrell, Godspeed