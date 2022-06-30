Campaign Image

Supporting the Haverty’s

Tyler Richardson Haverty rode his last wave out surrounded by his wonderful family with the support of his loving friends on the early morning of June 28, 2022.

As the family works to process this devastating loss and find a new normal, we have set up this site to financially support their girls’ future by contributing toward their college funds. Any donation, large or small will make a huge impact to their family 💕 

Thank you so much for your continued thoughts, prayers and support! 


