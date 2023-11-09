Supporting Alecia's Health Journey

Hello Everyone,

My name is Alecia Calloway.

I am so grateful that you have taken your time to read and prayerfully donate to my fundraiser so that I can obtain much-needed nutrition supplements, alternative/natural cancer treatments, and non-invasive therapies.

I have been diagnosed with Stage IV Triple-Negative Breast Cancer metastasized to my bones and lungs. I know it is a mouth full and was for me too after getting over the initial shock of the diagnosis. The nutrition supplements and alternative treatments and therapies will help enhance my survival and quality of life. Your donations will help alleviate my symptoms: pain, discomfort, fatigue, etc., and prayerfully complete and total healing of cancer by the grace of the Most High.

The breast cancer was discovered through a pathology test of a tumor that fractured my right hip. I had a partial right hip replacement and have to walk with a cane. I also now have a fungating tumor on the right breast (very painful). Prior to the tumor removal surgery in the right hip and breast cancer diagnosis, I was actively hiking with my hubby (Shelton), doing daily prayer walks with my dog (Teddy), participating in Bootcamp classes, etc. I thank the Most High every day for life! I am taking one day at a time because I truly understand the scripture "you do not know what tomorrow will bring" (James 4:13-15). I have faith in the Most High that natural treatments and non-invasive therapies will give my body what it needs to heal itself.

I chose no chemo and no radiation after the surgical removal of the tumor in my right hip. Instead, I chose to go the alternative/natural medicine route. I prayed and researched much and believe the Most High answered my husband and my prayers to do natural treatments and non-invasive therapies. Most Alternative medicine treatments and non-invasive therapies are an out-of-pocket expense, therefore we are praying for financial donations. Lists of treatments prescribed by my Naturopathic Doctor: Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber; Colon Hydrotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Thermofield, Mineral Infusions, Hydrocharcoal Therapy, Vitamin Injections, Herbal Medicines, Thermography testing, Nutrition supplements, etc. My Naturopathic Doctor wants to start with 12 weeks of aggressive treatments and see how my body responds and wounds heal. But, she has said it will take several months.

Shelton retired to take care of me because I need help with activities of daily living. This is definitely a blessing but also limits finances for my medical treatments.

Thank you for your prayers and your donation consideration!