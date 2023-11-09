Supporting Alecia's Health Journey

Raised:
Hello Everyone,
My name is Alecia Calloway.
I am so grateful that you have taken your time to read and
prayerfully donate to my fundraiser so that I can obtain much-needed nutrition
supplements, alternative/natural cancer treatments, and non-invasive therapies.
I have been diagnosed with Stage IV Triple-Negative Breast
Cancer metastasized to my bones and lungs. I know it is a mouth full and was
for me too after getting over the initial shock of the diagnosis. The nutrition
supplements and alternative treatments and therapies will help enhance my
survival and quality of life. Your donations will help alleviate my symptoms:
pain, discomfort, fatigue, etc., and prayerfully complete and total healing of
cancer by the grace of the Most High.
The breast cancer was discovered through a pathology test of
a tumor that fractured my right hip. I had a partial right hip replacement and
have to walk with a cane. I also now have a fungating tumor on the right breast
(very painful). Prior to the tumor removal surgery in the right hip and breast
cancer diagnosis, I was actively hiking with my hubby (Shelton), doing daily
prayer walks with my dog (Teddy), participating in Bootcamp classes, etc. I
thank the Most High every day for life! I am taking one day at a time because I
truly understand the scripture "you
do not know what tomorrow will bring" (James 4:13-15). I have faith in the
Most High that natural treatments and non-invasive therapies will give my body
what it needs to heal itself.
I chose no chemo and
no radiation after the surgical removal of the tumor in my right hip. Instead,
I chose to go the alternative/natural medicine route. I prayed and researched
much and believe the Most High answered my husband and my prayers to do natural
treatments and non-invasive therapies. Most Alternative medicine treatments and
non-invasive therapies are an out-of-pocket expense, therefore we are praying
for financial donations. Lists of treatments prescribed by my Naturopathic
Doctor: Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber; Colon Hydrotherapy, Infrared Sauna,
Thermofield, Mineral Infusions, Hydrocharcoal Therapy, Vitamin Injections,
Herbal Medicines, Thermography testing, Nutrition supplements, etc. My
Naturopathic Doctor wants to start with 12 weeks of aggressive treatments and
see how my body responds and wounds heal. But, she has said it will take
several months.
Shelton retired to take care of me because I need help with
activities of daily living. This is definitely a blessing but also limits
finances for my medical treatments.
Thank you for your prayers and your donation consideration!
I have been thinking of you! Keep up the good fight.. Stay encouraged, thanks for the update.
Glad y'all are doing so well. Thanks for journaling the progress you are experiencing. The Creator is faithful to His creation
Still believing the best for you both! Miss seeing y'all.
Alecia, thinking of you today! All praises to our Creator for your continued healing and strength. Keeping you in prayer.
Prayers and blessings continue for your healing.
Alecia, All praises TMH for your continued healing and strength! God is faithful and his love is everlasting. Grateful you have an Integrative Primary Care Dr who can provide herbal medications best for you. Sending love, and prayers always!
We pray that every day you are getting stronger.
Keep the faith family!
My prayers for you keep on going. You are a miracle, keep up the fight.
We pray for good health for you in the New Year.
All praises to the Creator for his blessings of continued healing and strength! May peace and blessings be upon your family as well.
Many prayers going out for you and your family, keep up the fight.
'Praying The Most High's blessings as you continue to recover. Peace and Blessings upon your family as well!
Thank You God for your healing hand.
Prayers for you continue, and that you are gaining strength.
Alecia, Praying for your continued healing, strength, and blessings. That tacos meal looks so healthy and delicious! Have a blessed day!
November 18th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
Good Day Everyone,
We pray all is well with you and your family!
We are appreciative of your prayers, love, support, and donations. We are sending much love and gratefulness your way. May you receive a hundredfold for what you are giving out.
We are still taking one day at a time.
Below are some updates to show you the positive impact you are making in our lives.
1. 1/10/24 - CT Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis scan - The scan is STABLE.. NO NEW METASTASIS. The scan showed cancer decreasing, no evidence of cancer that was there before, and/or no change in the cancer areas. PRAISE OUR CREATOR!!
2. 2/14/24 - MRI Brain 3-month follow-up scan - The scan showed NO CANCER ACTIVITY in the brain. PRAISE OUR CREATOR!! Details: In September and October I had extreme vertigo symptoms. Eventually, the physician ordered a brain MRI. It showed cancer metastases all over the brain. Whole brain radiation therapy was administered. After the first fraction, vertigo was resolved the same day! PRAISE THE CREATOR!! Therefore, the above MRI was a 3-month follow-up after. radiation treatment.
3. Walking is getting better daily. Of course, I had a setback in September and October.with vertigo and radiation. treatment. I am using a walker daily while at home. instead of a wheelchair. Exercise daily.
4. I recently changed my nutrition to Raw Vegan ( Veggies, Fruits, Nuts, Seeds) to eat more plant-based nutrient-dense foods. Juices, Smoothies, Soups, NO COOKED FOODS. This is just temporary.
5. We are sooo grateful to have an Integrative Primary Care Physician. He is very knowledgeable in allopathic and complementary medicine. He is a medical doctor and trained in complementary medicine. The Herbal Medicines he has prescribed is having a favorable outcome on my health. PRAISE OUR CREATOR!
My next CT and MRI scans are in April I will update you at that time.
Thank you so much.
Much Love!! Shelton and Alecia
November 9th, 2023
Hello beautiful friends!
I pray all is well with you and your families. I pray you are enjoying this beautiful autumn 🍂 weather.
We are grateful for each of you. Your prayers, support, love, and donations is so much appreciated.
Check out the updates. It has been rocky but the Creator is smoothing it all out!!
1. I had the PET/CT scan base of skull to thighs 11/7. It showed a Decrease of cancer all over the body. CT scan still show cancer stable.
PRAISE THE CREATOR!!!!
2. The cancer antigen test dropped 79 points. It is at 300 now from 2500.
My appetite is good.
Walking is okay. Little slow on thinking but that will get better .
The Creator is amazing. He is taking such good care of me.
We love y'all!
We will keep you updated🤗🥰
September 11th, 2023
Hello Everyone!
I pray all is well.
We are doing good.
No new updates. We are still taking one day at a time.
Below is a picture of one of the delicious meals hubby made: Walnut meat Collard green tacos!!!
Thank you so much for your love, support, prayers, and donations!!!!!
Shelton and Alecia
July 21st, 2023
Hello Beautiful Family and Friends!
We are in the thick of summer! It is hot here in ATL!
I pray you and your families are cool and doing well!
Thank y’all so much for your donations, prayers, love, and support. Shelton and I feel it over here.
Shelton and I celebrated 14 years of marriage this month. Praise the Most High!!!
Get ready to Praise our Creator as you read the updates below!!!!
The week before the scans below my doctor told me that clinically (blood lab work) everything was looking good but we had to see if the scans matched the blood work.
7/18/23 Cancer antigen test is at 307 still down from 2500 8/2022!!!
7/18/23 Whole Body Bone Scan: (Comparison to 4/11/23 scan)
1. No new abnormal focal areas.
2. Stable multifocal bony metastases
Praise Him 🙏🏾
7/18/23 CT SCAN: Chest, Abdomen, Pelvis (Comparison to 4/11/23 scan)
Overall Impression: STABLE EXAM!!!
1. No new suspicious lung nodules are detected. Stable numerous lung metastases.
2. The 2 liver lesions have decreased.
3. Skeletal structures: Stable multifocal bony metastases
4. Breast tumors decreased.
Praise Him!
Appetite: It is still good. My hubby is making the most scrumptious healthy meals over here. I am very grateful.
Mobility: I am using a walker more than a wheelchair. I also started back doing body weight and low resistance exercises. I am also making it a goal to get in at least 10,000 steps daily. I have a long way to go.
Pain: I still have pain in hip and spine and breast areas but so much less.
My main focus now is my nutrition (Food is Medicine) and movement. I am continuing with my Herbal medicine and teas, nutraceuticals, Sunshine, hydration, etc.
WE PRAISE OUR CREATOR FOR ALL HE IS DOING. We are taking One Day at a Time!
We are grateful for each of you.
Keep Praying!
Much Love and Many Blessings!
Shelton and Alecia
May 11th, 2023
Hello Everyone!
I pray you and your family are well and enjoying the spring. Hot summer is fast approaching!
Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and donations as Shelton and I walk through this healing journey.
Please give the Most High praise for the Updates below. He is our Healer!!!
I had a CT scan on 4/11/2023 and it showed that some of the tumors are shrinking; some tumors are about the same and a few tumors have increased. The right and left breast nodes are shrinking. Tumors in the spine are unchanged. Increase in size and number of liver metastases (The liver is still functioning as it was created by our Creator). Stable multifocal bony metastases. Right breast mass and left breast mass are unchanged. The right breast fungating tumor is shrinking and is almost level to skin. Lung tumors have increased minimally. PRAISE HIM!!!
I had Whole Body Bone Scan on 4/11/2023. Findings: Stable osseous metastatic disease. It means cancer is still there but has not increased. PRAISE HIM!!!
The cancer antigen test on 5/11/2023 was 202. It started at 2500 in 8/2022. Praise the Most High!!!
I switched up my nutrition. I am doing a 90% Raw Vegan diet mostly veggies, nuts, seeds, and mostly berries for fruit. I am also doing green juices. I have a daily smoothie packed with medicinal herb powders. It doesn’t taste good, but it is good for me!
My walking is about the same. I am still mostly in a wheelchair.
I think that is all for now!
Keep praying!!!
We love y'all!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Shelton and Alecia
April 3rd, 2023
Good Day Everyone !
We pray all is well! Thank you for your faithful prayers and generous donations. We are forever grateful 🙏🏾.
Updates below:
1. The cancer antigen test is at 254 3/29/23. As y'all know it started at 2500 8/2022. The test measures the cancer load in my body.
2. The next CT scans are next week April 11th. This will reveal tumor shrinkage and/or growth. I will provide update.
3. I am still having swelling and pain in both legs/hips. Therefore, primarily still using wheelchair but thank the Most High I am able to walk. CT scan should reveal source.
4. We are grateful for warmer weather. We have been going to the park. Sunshine and earthing makes you feel so much better.
5. The tumors in the breast are shrinking. We will know how much after CT scan.
6. Overall, most days I feel good. Appetite is good. So, grateful for the alternative treatments and herbal medicines!
Again, thank you for all you are doing!!!
Much Love,
Shelton and Alecia
February 4th, 2023
Hello Everyone!
I pray you and your family are well and warm!
Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and donations as we walk through this healing journey. The Most High is teaching us many things. Lessons for Life!
Please give the Most High praise for the Updates below. He is my Healer!!!
I had a CT scan on 1/4/2023 and it showed that some of the tumors are shrinking; some tumors are about the same and a few tumors have increased. The right and left breast tumors are shrinking. Some tumors in the spine have increased.
The cancer antigen test on 2/1/2023 was 493. It was 2500 in 8/2022. Praise the Most High!
I see the physical therapist weekly and have been trying to do the recommended stretching exercises. This will help me get stronger. I am still in pain, therefore, still having difficulty walking.
I am continuing with my healing regimens.
Keep praying!!!
We love y'all
Shelton and Alecia
December 8th, 2022
Hello, Hello, Hello Everyone!
We pray you
and your family members are healthy and doing well in all areas of life!
We are so grateful
for your generous donations and fervent prayers!
You will see how you are making a powerful impact as you read the UPDATES below!!!:
3.
4.
That is all
for now!
Thank you so
much for your love and concern!
Much Love
and Many Blessings!!
Shelton and
Alecia
October 14th, 2022
Hello Everyone!
I pray your families are well!
Thank you so much for your continued prayers and donations. We are grateful 🙏🏾
Following are some updates:
1. I was in hospital for about a week in August due to a left femur fracture because of a tumor. The surgery went well and injury is healing well.
2. While in hospital, I was able to get diagnostic tests and scans. Cancer load is high but my body is definitely fighting. So, will continue to give it help through herbal treatments and alternative therapies.
3. Mobility is limited due to tumors in spine, pelvis, and hips. Therefore, still using a wheelchair.
4. I feel different each day so taking one day at a time. It can be very painful to low pain. High energy to low energy. My appetite is great. Thank the Most High 🙏🏾
5. I will continue herbal treatments and alternative therapies and nutritional and herbal supplements. But, will increase intensity. I will be adding a couple conventional treatments as well.
Thank y'all for your prayers. Please pray for the Most High's will as we see His healing power through this journey.
Much Love!
Shelton and Alecia
August 17th, 2022
Good Day Everyone!
I pray y’all are doing well!
Below are UPDATES:
• I am getting treatments from the MD on Mondays and Thursdays. (IV herbal therapy; Thermofield on the right breast fungating tumor; Intratumoral herbal injections on left breast; subcutaneous herbal injections; etc.)
• I am still unable to walk properly, but the pain is reducing. I am using a walker now. I get the MRI in September. The Integrative Oncologist suspects tumors have grown in both hips. We will know definitely after MRI. The blessing is the treatments I am undergoing will help.
• I had my consultation with the Integrative Oncologist on 8/3/22. She gave 3 plans of care options (conventional full dose chemotherapy; low dose chemotherapy with alternative therapies; alternative therapies only and some repurposed medications). Her recommendation is low-dose chemo and alternative therapies. She went over all my herbal and vitamin supplements and gave pros/cons and even took me off of a few. She was extremely knowledgeable and thorough. She said if I decide to only do the alternative therapies, I will have to be more aggressive meaning I will need herbal infusions daily and will need to add more noninvasive therapies. She ordered some labs; the most important one is the Tumor marker. It shows how much cancer is in the body and will be used to gauge how treatments are working. I took one about a year ago.
• Pain in the breasts is still reduced. We are doing Intratumoral herbal injections in the left breast only for now and using the Thermofield on the right breast fungating tumor.
That's all for now!
Shelton and I are so grateful for your donations. Otherwise, we would not be able to have these treatments and the experienced integrative medical team.
Thank you for your prayers and love!
Much Love!!!!!
Shelton and Alecia
July 26th, 2022
Hello Beautiful Family!
We pray everyone is doing well!
We are grateful for your love and support. Check out how your prayers are being answered:
1. We had a consultation with MD on July 18th. It went well. He listened and answered all our questions for about 2 hours. He gave us several options for treatment. I chose a plan of care and I actually started some treatments with him Wednesday, July 20th. It will include IV herbal/natural medicine and IV vitamins. Intratumoral injections - herbal medicine will be injected into the tumors. Hyperthermia (thermofield) is put directly on the fungating tumor to heat it up and shrink it. I will have treatments twice a week. MD believes in total healing and restoration for me.
2. Sunday, July 17th the left breast had a soft spot where the tumor is. My hubby and I assumed it was good news. After examination, the MD confirmed that the tumor is breaking up. He said the treatments that my NP is doing are shrinking the tumor. The MD was sooo excited!! Praise the Most High!
3. We have a consultation with Holistic Oncologist next week.
That's All for Now!
Stay Tuned...
Much Love
Shelton and Alecia
July 14th, 2022
Hello Everyone!
Shelton and I pray that y'all are enjoying the Favor of the Most High!
Many, many thanks for your prayers, scriptures, words of encouragement, and monetary gifts. We are bursting with gratitude 🙏🏾 ✨️
We know that many of you do not know us personally but you have a generous heart and gave anyway. Your monetary gifts are right on time. We definitely need them. May the Most High increase you in every area of your lives!
Here are some updates:
I. I started some Detox treatments with my Naturopathic Physician a few weeks ago. (See Bio for details) RESULTS: 1. Tissues surrounding the tumors in both breast are softening!!! 2. Reduction in excruciating pain in both breast!!!(still have pain though).
II. The Most High has put together a wonderful medical team for me which includes Naturopathic Physician, Medical Doctor ( he prescribes natural medicine and noninvasive therapies), and an Holistic Oncologist ( she is in same office as MD). My NP referred me to MD to get another opinion on fungating tumor and to discuss other treatment options. I had an appointment with MD today. It went well. I start treatments with him Monday July 18th.
That's all for now! This is supposed to be an update not a novel🤣
Much Love and Much Favor!
Shelton and Alecia
July 3rd, 2022
Hello Everyone!
Shelton and I are very grateful for the support, prayers, and monetary donations!
We appreciate you showing your love through your actions!
We will be sharing updates on this platform so stay tuned...
We will all experience the power of the Most High as He heals, delivers, and makes me whole!
Much Love!
Shelton and Alecia
