Luke's Sled Hockey and more

Many of you know Luke already, but let me tell you a bit more of his story and why the sports he is playing is so fulfilling.

Luke was born with an unknown muscle disorder. He has visited numerous hospitals and countless doctors. They all came up with the same conclusion..."We don't know". At the lack of diagnosis and after the last of many visits we decided we'd had enough. Trying to find a name for his disorder was not what God had in mind. Instead, we decided to embrace his abilities and help him adapt. According his charts he has "Severe Muscle Atrophy". With that being said, I have always known he is a perfect creation by a perfect creator.

This severe muscle atrophy has not allowed him to run, hop, jump or even walk long distances. That has never stopped him though. At age 6 (3 years after learning to walk) he rode a bicycle by himself. It was then I knew he could do what the doctors said he couldn't. He would succeed in what he wanted to accomplish. I knew he has always had an athletes heart, now we needed to help him find his athletic path. He played every sport possible in his own way. But it was in 3rd grade that he found his love... sled hockey. It was the first sport he didn't have to adapt.

Luke has been playing sled hockey for 9 years now. He loves the game, loves competition, and loves being on the ice. He follows and admires the USA Sled hockey paraolympic team. In fact one of the players even taught him how to lift the puck (Thank you Kevin). But his dream is to be a paraolympic player.

Just 2 weeks ago a start to his dream came true. He was one of only 50 sled hockey players around the country chosen to attend the USA sled hockey camp. This is run by the paraolympic coaches. This is part of his dream. And just a few weeks ago he was accepted as the newest player to the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football team. And just as perfect as everything else, wheelchair football runs the exact times he is off from sled hockey.

Luke not only has an athletes heart he is an athlete. His body may not be capable of what an able body can do, but he has shown others that every body can do great things.

God is good. He is good all the time. So don't look at Luke in a wheelchair or using his crutches and wonder about what he can't do, watch what he can do! For every good and perfect gift is from above.

Please consider helping him with travel expenses for the sled camp and the upcoming travel wheelchair football season or prayers for travel and safety.

Thank you so much.

We are loved



