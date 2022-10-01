Supporting Lightshine Evangelical Ministries

WHO WE ARE:

Lightshine Evangelical Ministries is a faith based outreach organization founded by members of the Butema Baptist Church, mainly to reach vulnerable children, women (especially widows), and to help care for the elderly and other community needs around Butema. The organization is managed by a board under the leadership of an executive director. We are actively searching for international friends who may be interested in our strategy, vision, and work. We seek to put into practice a ministry that cares for the spiritual and physical needs of our community. This includes equipping leaders, promoting care, and making the concerns of the needy our very own concerns – and by doing so to share and make obvious God’s love for all people, especially to those who are most in need.



MISSION:

Reaching the lost , winning souls, and supporting the needy through partnerships. Our mission goals are:

1. Reaching children for Christ

2. Equipping youths for ministry

3. Empowering women to support the ministry

4. To show love and care to the poor, especially to those who are sick or less able to care for themselves, such as orphans, elderly and widows.

IN PRACTICE:

We serve our community in many ways, including but not limited to the following: