Campaign Image

Supporting Lightshine Evangelical Ministries

Goal:

 USD $27,000

Raised:

 USD $404

Campaign created by Greg J Burke

Campaign funds will be received by Greg J Burke Burke

Supporting Lightshine Evangelical Ministries

WHO WE ARE:
Lightshine Evangelical Ministries is a faith based outreach organization founded by members of the Butema Baptist Church, mainly to reach vulnerable children, women (especially widows), and to help care for the elderly and other community needs around Butema. The organization is managed by a board under the leadership of an executive director. We are actively searching for international friends who may be interested in our strategy, vision, and work. We seek to put into practice a ministry that cares for the spiritual and physical needs of our community. This includes equipping leaders, promoting care, and making the concerns of the needy our very own concerns – and by doing so to share and make obvious God’s love for all people, especially to those who are most in need.


MISSION:
Reaching the lost , winning souls, and supporting the needy  through partnerships. Our mission goals are:

1.  Reaching children for Christ

2.  Equipping youths for ministry

3.  Empowering women to support the ministry

4.  To show love and care to the poor, especially to those who are sick or less able to care for themselves, such as orphans, elderly and widows.

IN PRACTICE:
We serve our community in many ways, including but not limited to the following:

  • Community outreach for evangelistic purposes.
  • Providing food to those who are most in need of care, orphans, and vulnerable children.
  • Other services and support for community members in need – the elderly, widows, orphans, and those who are sick.
  • Reaching children, teenagers, and young adults in and out of school to win them to Christ and equipping them to share the hope and joy of Christ, especially with peers.
  • Mobilizing women to take action with their own income generation, to also support each other – to be self-supporting and sustaining.
  • Establishing schools and orphanages.
  • Child survival program for pregnant mothers and babies.
  • Safe water projects.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 254.00 USD
2 years ago

Pastor John has been doing excellent work for a long time and is very committed. I have not been able to visit him personally (I live in the US) but I would love to visit when I can.

Sarah McRae
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Rob & Shauna Pittman
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Pastor John has been an amazing mentor to our sponsored son in Uganda. He has helped him continue to receive our support for vocational training. Pastor John shepherds his flock well and we are privileged to support his ministries to God's people in Butema. Thank you Greg for your gift of administration!

Response from Campaign Owner:

Blessings to you and thank you for supporting Pastor John's ministry. Your help is vital and appreciated.

Updates

Update #11Petroleum jelly for the orphans!

November 3rd, 2022

Thanks to all who have donated even privately.

Here's the latest update from Pastor John:

Hello brother Greg 
Thanks for your reply , I was able today to distribute petroleum jelly for the orphans.
Jelly will help them to prevent skin diseases,their skin will remain smooth and healthy .
May the Lord bless you so much for your help.
Pastor John
Update Update #11Petroleum jelly for the orphans! Image
Soap for the orphans

October 1st, 2022

I thank God who has given time to serve the orphans with the funds sent me.

We purchased soap for them, soap is one of the very expensive items in Uganda yet it's a necessity for good hygiene.
Thanks for all your support and encouragement.
Pastor John
Update Soap for the orphans Image
Orphan's new school term

September 5th, 2022

Greetings my dear brother, Our orphans started a new term in their academics today, and this is the last term of the year which determines their promotion or not. We were able to give them some scholastic materials today. We hope these will help them. Thanks for your prayers God bless you Pastor John
Update Orphan's new school term Image
Making their own breakfast cakes!

August 10th, 2022

Dear brother Greg
We were so blessed with the funds you sent us.
We use the funds to train some orphans how to make some cakes ( mandazi) , with this skill ,we will be able to reduce on the expenses of buying cakes from shops for the break first and during evening tea.
After learning the skill the orphans enjoyed the cakes made.
If God provides resources we want our orphans to learn more livelihood skills which will help them now and after school.
We will continue to provide some food to our orphans for some days as we continue praying that God will provide more funds.
Thanks for your care.
God bless you
Pastor John
Update Making their own breakfast cakes! Image
Making their own breakfast cakes!

August 10th, 2022

Dear brother Greg
We were so blessed with the funds you sent us.
We use the funds to train some orphans how to make some cakes ( mandazi) , with this skill ,we will be able to reduce on the expenses of buying cakes from shops for the break first and during evening tea.
After learning the skill the orphans enjoyed the cakes made.
If God provides resources we want our orphans to learn more livelihood skills which will help them now and after school.
We will continue to provide some food to our orphans for some days as we continue praying that God will provide more funds.
Thanks for your care.
God bless you
Pastor John
Update Making their own breakfast cakes! Image
Another picture of orphans

July 19th, 2022

Update Another picture of orphans Image
Latest pictures of orphans

July 19th, 2022

Dear brother Greg
How are you doing.
I have attached a pictures of orphans having lunch meal and receiving soap and jelly .we are praying that God speaks to people to give towards the needs of our orphans.
God bless you my brother.
Pastor John wafula.
Update Latest pictures of orphans Image
Update from Pastor John - Soap!

July 10th, 2022

Pastor John wrote:

Here are some pictures of our orphans.
We  given each child a bar of soap, these will help them to improve on their daily hygiene and prevent many diseases that can infect their bodies.
They will also be assured of some good meals for some days.
As a team of Lightshine Evangelical ministries ,we thank everyone one who has extended a helping hand for the good of these children,may God bless them so much.
Nice time
Pastor John


Update Update from Pastor John - Soap! Image
Direct website: www.grow-bugiri.com

June 25th, 2022

You can contact their website and Pastor John Wafula directly through this website: www.grow-bugiri.com

Update #2

June 24th, 2022

Here's another message from Pastor John.  You can contact him directly at: jwafula33@yahoo.com

Brother Greg, I have attached one more picture of the orphans eating  food, you can add this picture to the fundraising.
Am so grateful the page looks nice and I believe God will open doors for my Ministry.
Stay well and God bless you
Pastor John
Update Update #2 Image
Thank you in advance for your support - more details if you want to donate directly

June 21st, 2022

Brother John Wafula is the beneficiary of this campaign and 100% of the funds will go to his orphanage.  You can reach him directly at: jwafula33@yahoo.com or +256 752 820 797 if you want to donate directly.  

This is such a worthy cause and I am covering all administrative costs for bank transfers or GiveSendGo fees.

Greg



Update Thank you in advance for your support - more details if you want to donate directly Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • The orphans always need prayers for God's guidance and strength.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo