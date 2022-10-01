Supporting Lightshine Evangelical Ministries

Goal:
USD $27,000
Raised:
USD $404
WHO WE ARE:
Lightshine Evangelical Ministries is a faith based outreach organization founded by members of the Butema Baptist Church, mainly to reach vulnerable children, women (especially widows), and to help care for the elderly and other community needs around Butema. The organization is managed by a board under the leadership of an executive director. We are actively searching for international friends who may be interested in our strategy, vision, and work. We seek to put into practice a ministry that cares for the spiritual and physical needs of our community. This includes equipping leaders, promoting care, and making the concerns of the needy our very own concerns – and by doing so to share and make obvious God’s love for all people, especially to those who are most in need.
MISSION:
Reaching the lost , winning souls, and supporting the needy through partnerships. Our mission goals are:
1. Reaching children for Christ
2. Equipping youths for ministry
3. Empowering women to support the ministry
4. To show love and care to the poor, especially to those who are sick or less able to care for themselves, such as orphans, elderly and widows.
IN PRACTICE:
We serve our community in many ways, including but not limited to the following:
Pastor John has been doing excellent work for a long time and is very committed. I have not been able to visit him personally (I live in the US) but I would love to visit when I can.
Pastor John has been an amazing mentor to our sponsored son in Uganda. He has helped him continue to receive our support for vocational training. Pastor John shepherds his flock well and we are privileged to support his ministries to God's people in Butema. Thank you Greg for your gift of administration!
Blessings to you and thank you for supporting Pastor John's ministry. Your help is vital and appreciated.
November 3rd, 2022
Thanks to all who have donated even privately.
Here's the latest update from Pastor John:
October 1st, 2022
September 5th, 2022
August 10th, 2022
August 10th, 2022
July 19th, 2022
July 19th, 2022
July 10th, 2022
Pastor John wrote:
June 25th, 2022
You can contact their website and Pastor John Wafula directly through this website: www.grow-bugiri.com
June 24th, 2022
Here's another message from Pastor John. You can contact him directly at:
June 21st, 2022
Brother John Wafula is the beneficiary of this campaign and 100% of the funds will go to his orphanage. You can reach him directly at: jwafula33@yahoo.com or +256 752 820 797 if you want to donate directly.
This is such a worthy cause and I am covering all administrative costs for bank transfers or GiveSendGo fees.
Greg
