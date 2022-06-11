Support Scott Miller

Monthly Goal:
USD $75,000
Total Raised:
USD $18,251
Raised this month:
USD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Scott Miller
We all know Scott Miller has sacrificed everything to medically support the people of our community. He has had his license stripped from him, lost his home, his income, and now his business office. We must not forget what he has done for us. This campaign is designed for people to donate a monthly dollar amount to help Scott continue to serve our people to the extent the law will allow. If each of us donates even a small amount to this monthly fund, we can make a big difference to him. When we started to navigate our way through the new chaotic world we live in, we pledged to support and stand by the people making huge sacrifices. Scott is one of those people and we cannot abandon him now. Please find it in your heart to donate to his monthly support fund.
God bless you and your family! You are truly working for the Kingdom of God in this dark world with your actions of mercy and compassion and help for others, no matter its cost!stay the course!
Thank you for bravely standing for the truth to serve people. God bless and protect you and your family as He continues to work through you for His glory.
Thank you for standing up and doing what is right.
God Bless You! Good luck as you navigate the future. We need so many more great people like you out there taking care of us :)
God knows, & God sees. You can trust that one day He will balance the scales of justice
