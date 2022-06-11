Campaign Image

Support Scott Miller

Monthly Goal:

 USD $75,000

Total Raised:

 USD $18,251

Raised this month:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Joshua Brock

Campaign funds will be received by Scott Miller

Support Scott Miller

We all know Scott Miller has sacrificed  everything to medically support the people of our community.  He has had his license stripped from him, lost his home, his income, and now his business office.  We must not forget what he has done for us.  This campaign is designed for people to donate a monthly dollar amount to help Scott  continue to serve our people to the extent the law will allow.  If each of us donates even a small amount to this monthly fund, we can make a big difference to him.  When we started to navigate our way through the new chaotic world we live in, we pledged to support and stand by the people making huge sacrifices.  Scott is one of those people and we cannot abandon him now.  Please find it in your heart to donate to his monthly support fund.


Recent Donations
Show:
Natalie
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

God bless you and your family! You are truly working for the Kingdom of God in this dark world with your actions of mercy and compassion and help for others, no matter its cost!stay the course!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you for bravely standing for the truth to serve people. God bless and protect you and your family as He continues to work through you for His glory.

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you for standing up and doing what is right.

Vera
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

God Bless You! Good luck as you navigate the future. We need so many more great people like you out there taking care of us :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God knows, & God sees. You can trust that one day He will balance the scales of justice

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Mark
$ 108.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo