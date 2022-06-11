Treatment for colon cancer

I am retiring from a career in Law Enforcement after 25 years. Through all the battles of the job physically, with many injuries over the years I now am going thru a diagnosis of colon cancer just as I retired. The most recent treatments that may actually save me could exceeded 200,000 if I would be able to start them. After much research on medical sites, having sought council from Dr.’s (oncologist and others) and spent a lot of reading I have concluded that there is help out there besides the standard care of the maximum dose of chemo, all of which is backed by science but not covered by health insurance.

The cost could be as high as $200,000 or slightly more. I have already spent $35,000 of my retirement money and my credit cards are becoming maxed out.

If you or anyone you know could help they would be great as many hands make light work. Due to my prior employment and specifically related to what I was doing my social media presence is or has been non-existence until this last 12 months.

I’d like to be around, functional, with my kids for some years to come. Please consider passing this along to as many as possible. Feel free to vet me or ask anything as I realize, especially since being in the law enforcement community that there are scams galore out there.



Thanks again,

Rick Connelly in Oregon

