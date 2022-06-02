MayMay Strong

Aramayah is a loving, funny, intelligent 7 year old full of love and light. She ended the 2022 school year hoping to have a summer filled with trips to grandmas, swimming, catching fire flys, and doing everything a kid loves to do during the summer break.

But just as school let out, she started to say things hurt and got bruises, and just didn’t act like her self. I assumed her iron was low because she’s been anemic since she was a baby. Her PCM asked that I take her to the ER to get a full work up. We all thought it was just her iron levels.

It wasn’t. 😭On June 1st Aramayah was urgently transported to Children’s Mercy where immediately transfusions, tests, biopsy’s, everything started. The next morning I was told that my baby girl has ALL B Cell Leukemia.

We stayed inpatient for 6 days, had a port placed, and multiple transfusions and platelets were needed to save her life and be able to begin chemotherapy.

MayMay then began having some irregularities in her heart beat from her port and needed a second procedure to replace her port and try to stop the high risk of going into cardiac arrest.

MayMay has had numerous hospital stays, blood and platelets transfusions and bumps in her journey.

One being that when she caught Covid she now has long lasting effects and damage to her body. Her liver isn’t processing the chemo correctly anymore and we’ve had to make adjustments to save her liver and ensure her body receives chemo to keep her in remission .

She is still in active treatment for another year and then will still have many things to do in the upcoming years.



A verse that has kept us strong is Exodus 14:14. We are believing in God and how mighty he is, but this is all more that I can do as a single mother of four.

We are beyond thankful to each one of you for your love and support! There is no donation or prayer too big or small. I hope that you will continue to rally and support MayMay and our family.

If you can please donate blood or plasma whenever possible because it’s a small act of kindness that will be the greatest gift to the recipients.



#MayMayStrong







