MayMay Strong

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,770
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Dunham
Aramayah is a loving, funny, intelligent 7 year old full of love and light. She ended the 2022 school year hoping to have a summer filled with trips to grandmas, swimming, catching fire flys, and doing everything a kid loves to do during the summer break.
But just as school let out, she started to say things hurt and got bruises, and just didn’t act like her self. I assumed her iron was low because she’s been anemic since she was a baby. Her PCM asked that I take her to the ER to get a full work up. We all thought it was just her iron levels.
It wasn’t. 😭On June 1st Aramayah was urgently transported to Children’s Mercy where immediately transfusions, tests, biopsy’s, everything started. The next morning I was told that my baby girl has ALL B Cell Leukemia.
We stayed inpatient for 6 days, had a port placed, and multiple transfusions and platelets were needed to save her life and be able to begin chemotherapy.
MayMay then began having some irregularities in her heart beat from her port and needed a second procedure to replace her port and try to stop the high risk of going into cardiac arrest.
MayMay has had numerous hospital stays, blood and platelets transfusions and bumps in her journey.
One being that when she caught Covid she now has long lasting effects and damage to her body. Her liver isn’t processing the chemo correctly anymore and we’ve had to make adjustments to save her liver and ensure her body receives chemo to keep her in remission .
She is still in active treatment for another year and then will still have many things to do in the upcoming years.
A verse that has kept us strong is Exodus 14:14. We are believing in God and how mighty he is, but this is all more that I can do as a single mother of four.
We are beyond thankful to each one of you for your love and support! There is no donation or prayer too big or small. I hope that you will continue to rally and support MayMay and our family.
If you can please donate blood or plasma whenever possible because it’s a small act of kindness that will be the greatest gift to the recipients.
#MayMayStrong
God bless & heal you! Hope you & the family have a wonderful Disney trip!
I LOVE YOU
Stay strong!
We are sending our prayers!
Sending lots of good thoughts and prayers!
Continuing in prayer and supplication
Keep fighting! 🙏 ♥️
Sending prayers sweet girly!
Sending love and hope for your sweet girl.
November 11th, 2024
Aug 14th MayMay nervous and excited was able to ring the bell. She finally finished active treatment. Her next phase is filled with clinic visits every 2 months for the next 2 years and every 3 months for the following 2 years. Finally on year 5 she will have visits every 6 months. If no reoccurrence she will finally be declared cancer free at the 5 year mark.
However once she finished active treatment any and all support from organizations stopped. There are still 5 years of clinic visits, labs, mri’s, ekg,s, Spinals, neurological testing and whatever else they need to do.
This is where I’m asking if you can anything will help us be able to continue to pay medical expenses and travel. Thank you to those that have continued to pray and be a support.
July 2nd, 2024
June 24, 2024 MayMay had surgery to have her port removed. She was extremely anxious to have surgery and scared about them reopening her scar. Now that it’s out the spark has came back to her eyes and she’s in great spirits. She’s still healing but almost to that finish line.
July 2nd, 2024
June 19, 2024 MayMay endured her final spinal. It was not an easy day by any means , but they were able to call in another doctor and get it completed. She wore a shirt designed by another cancer mom and she had all of her friends and the Children’s Mercy Staff sign her shirt in support of the milestone.
April 29th, 2024
Well a time is coming that we’ve prayed fervently for. MayMays last lumbar puncture will be in June. Then mid August she will be ringing that bell!!! 🔔 We still have many years before we are completely free.
After ringing the bell she will have appointments every 2 months for 2 years. Then every 3 months for another 2 years and finally on the 5th year appointments every 6 months. If no reoccurrence comes she will be declared officially cancer free once she hits that 5 year mark.
All though we still have a long road ahead we are so extremely thankful to be where we are now. We started when she was 7 and she will ring the bell at 10 years old and in high school before we are officially done. Thank you for every prayer and generous heart that has helped sustain us. For all of the encouragement when we needed it. Thank you for being a part of her journey and most of all thank you for loving on her! ❤️
Please continue to keep us in your prayers and being the hands and feet to people when they need someone the most. Kindness is contagious.
December 27th, 2023
November 19th, 2023
Maymays wish is coming true. Make A Wish is granting her magical wish of sending our family to Disney during the Christmas Season. This will be an amazing gift to lift all of our spirits.
September 11th, 2023
This little warrior was able to start school with her peers and her numbers are back to where her oncologist would like. We made adjustments in her routine, but Glory to God… we are living life a little less complicated at the moment. She is enjoying every moment she can and we are supporting awareness for the month of September as its Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Please think about sprinkling some love either on a family or through an organization.
July 20th, 2023
This summer has been a rough one to say the least. Unfortunately, MayMays liver has stopped functioning correctly. The chemo has became toxic in her body. We have been adjusting things and trying to figure out how to get her back on course. We are currently at a standstill and in a gray area of uncertainty. So we are looking at possible admission next week again and a whole lot of I don’t knows. If you could send some extra prayers that would be fantastic. The positive is in the midst of a big big battle. MayMay decided to get baptized.
March 26th, 2023
Maintenance has been extremely hard so far in the first month. Aramayah has been admitted to Children’s Mercy. We don’t know what is going on for sure but her levels are all over the place, her kidneys are having some issues, and she keeps spiking a fever. We will be here until things can get stable. Thank you to each and everyone of you for your love, support, and prayers.
February 16th, 2023
That last part of DI 2 was extremely hard for Aramayah. She lost her appetite. Was not eating and lost a lot of weight. She was sick quite a bit and had mouth sores that were constantly bleeding. February she made it to maintenance. The first week she had a neurological reaction and again was not doing great. She is doing better now.
She will stay in maintenance until August of 2024. This means I give a lot of medications and oral chemos to her at home and she will go to Children’s Mercy once a month for Lumbar punctures and chemo through her port and in her spinal fluid along with labs and scans. It will be nice for her to get a break from so many clinic trips and pokes.
Thank you for you continued support and prayers.
January 4th, 2023
October 5th, 2022
We have made it through a lot of ups and downs. She started delayed Intensification yesterday. She thankfully didn’t have an anaphylactic reaction, but it’s taking a toll on her energy. In this stage we get different, stronger chemos. She will lose her hair in a couple weeks fully and we may be sick an awful lot. Please keep her in Your prayers as we start the hard part in this journey.
July 15th, 2022
We got the results back from her bone marrow biopsy and by the grace of God it’s showing NO residual cells . Hallelujah 🙌🙌🙌🙌
She has started consolidation, but we are still receiving chemo at children’s mercy weekly.
She has been so resilient! Let’s keep fighting in prayer for her!
June 25th, 2022
Her appointment Friday went very good! There are 0 blasts showing in her blood work. Which is fantastic!!
The next step is she will have another bone marrow biopsy on July 1st. The results will determine her next phase of treatment. We are praying that she is in remission.
The surgery to replace her port went great as well. They did not need to replace her entire port. They were able to cut 2 cm off of her cath. This should stop it from rubbing her heart and causing the heart issues.
June 21st, 2022
Aramayahs Port is causing some heart issues. She will be having surgery this Friday to replace the port and move it to a position that isn’t affecting her heart and increasing chances of stroke. Please keep praying for healing and strength. She’s fighting hard!
