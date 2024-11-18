Kitten rescue

There are many feral cats in this area and no cat rescue groups are local enough to help. The closest one is across the state line and has said they can't cross the state line to help me.

This puts me in the position of needing to help cats and kittens pretty often, which is more than I can afford. I can spare the time, but not the money.

The immediate need is a kitten that needs medical care for infected eyes. I rescued one in a similar condition last summer and it cost in the neighborhood of $600 for all his care. That's what I'm setting the goal at for now, but depending on how it goes, I would like to make this an ongoing fundraiser to help the cats on a more permanent basis.

I would like to get a few cats "TNR"ed (trapped, neutered, released) to stem the flow of homeless kittens. There are a couple of cats-- one in particular-- who would make great pets and I would love to find loving forever homes for them. If I had room in my house for another cat, I would have already adopted one of them. (Ask about Tobbles.)

Another ongoing expense is their food. I'm only feeding about 5 of them regularly, but sometimes visitors show up. A neighbor of mine also spends his own money to feed the strays (about a dozen of them in his case), and I would like to get enough money coming in to surprise him with ongoing help with that expense, if possible.

I want to make clear that I am doing this as an individual. I don't have a rescue organization of any kind, nor do I plan on creating one.

So, the ball is in your court. What happens next is up to you.

Thank you for your consideration, whatever you decide to do.