Brinkley School and Children's Home India

Monthly Goal:

 USD $6,500

Total Raised:

 USD $19,635

Raised this month:

 USD $500

Campaign created by 

Campaign funds will be received by frances blum

Brinkley School and Children's Home India

You can also send checks, made out to Zoe Charitable Partnership to: 

2233 Rolling Hills Drive,   Nolensville, TN 37135

Our primary projects include:

       * PURCHASE OF BOOKS AND UNIFORMS FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR
       * FOOD DISTRIBUTION  
       
          *All funds are transferred directly to our bank account then sent to our administrators in Tanuku.    *No portion of these funds are delegated to any other purpose.

Thanks to all of you who have faithfully contributed to the ongoing needs of the orphans and their teachers and staff.  The relentless dedication and integrity of our caregivers never ceases to amaze ....

The Zoe School community is a non profit organization that since 2006 has provided a loving home and a state certified education to the most disadvantaged children in this town of  90,000 people.  We are forever in the debt of our founders, Billie and Don (and their entire family) who started the school and donated sacrificially for the children of Tanuku.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Petersons
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep spreading the gospel and teaching about the love of Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Duane Campbell
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
6 months ago

Vanessa Hassan
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

David Dantzler sr
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Aaron Campbell
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 3000.00 USD
8 months ago

If possible, please pay the employees' salaries this month with these funds.

Kyle Heinze
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
10 months ago

Kyle Heinze
$ 400.00 USD
10 months ago

