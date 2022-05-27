Brinkley School and Children's Home India

You can also send checks, made out to Zoe Charitable Partnership to:

2233 Rolling Hills Drive, Nolensville, TN 37135

Our primary projects include:



* PURCHASE OF BOOKS AND UNIFORMS FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR

* FOOD DISTRIBUTION



*All funds are transferred directly to our bank account then sent to our administrators in Tanuku. *No portion of these funds are delegated to any other purpose.



Thanks to all of you who have faithfully contributed to the ongoing needs of the orphans and their teachers and staff. The relentless dedication and integrity of our caregivers never ceases to amaze ....



The Zoe School community is a non profit organization that since 2006 has provided a loving home and a state certified education to the most disadvantaged children in this town of 90,000 people. We are forever in the debt of our founders, Billie and Don (and their entire family) who started the school and donated sacrificially for the children of Tanuku.

