Support for veteran

 USD $73,760

Campaign created by J B

Campaign funds will be received by Barton Shively

Clara
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

We stand with you.

Joe G
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Thank you for your loyalty to your country which has been an inspiration to many! May God bless you, heal you and may you soon receive true justice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

We are so grateful for your service and sincere apologies for what you have gone through for our country. Strong thoughts and prayers fighting your illness. God Bless. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Semper Fi🇺🇸🎄🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

God Bless you , you are a courageous warrior not only for our nation and for We The People but to God! Sonja Harper AKA Lady Liberty with The Trump Tribe of Texas ..

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

God Bless You Sir

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Thank you for your service. I’m sorry you’re going through so much.

Joanne Waldraff
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Hi Bart, We been watching cowboy logic Don and Donna. Praying Lord help those J6ers to never give up to look to you as their Source of Strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank You & GOD Bless You ! https://tse1.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.YbXPEP2mCHroNdeMaxo5IwHaE8&pid=Api https://tse4.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.5P_onEsjqCjmfIoQaWsBBgAAAA&pid=Api //

Wendy Thompson
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank you Cowboy Logic for bringing your story to my attention. Merry Christmas!

Carolyn
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Been watching cowboy logic for a few years GOD BLESS DONNA AND DON AND GOD BLESS ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Joan and James
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Bart, we are praying in earnest for you and believe God will bring you safely to the other side of this very trying journey. God Bless You!

Sugar Creek Goods
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Thrilled that you are no longer incarcerated! Very much Hoping that you are getting the medical treatment you need and all the support you deserve. We appreciate the updates. Hoping it is easy for you to reach out and access services and people who would most gladly help you. It brings us much Joy that you are back in the community and fighting for your health. Thanks for the great news!!!

CA PATRIOT
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Bart, Thank you for your service, for being a proud strong Marine. The country needs you now more than ever. Was so happy to see you on Brian Lupo podcast, knowing you are out and doing well I pray for you every day and night. Still want you to come out to the CA beach!! We love you!

Lori and Mark
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you Bart. Thank you for continuing to stand up for this Constitutional Republic. God willing, we will get the rule of law back as we continue to speak up for our God-given rights and freedoms in this beautiful country. Trump2024

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless you Bart!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

beckysue2508
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless and keep you Bart. I’ve prayed for you often, and will continue to do so.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you!

