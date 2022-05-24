Support for veteran

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Clara - $ 50.00 USD 3 days ago We stand with you. 0

Joe G - $ 50.00 USD 19 days ago Thank you for your loyalty to your country which has been an inspiration to many! May God bless you, heal you and may you soon receive true justice. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 19 days ago We are so grateful for your service and sincere apologies for what you have gone through for our country. Strong thoughts and prayers fighting your illness. God Bless. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Semper Fi🇺🇸🎄🙏 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 20 days ago God Bless you , you are a courageous warrior not only for our nation and for We The People but to God! Sonja Harper AKA Lady Liberty with The Trump Tribe of Texas .. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 20 days ago God Bless You Sir 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 20 days ago Thank you for your service. I’m sorry you’re going through so much. 0

Joanne Waldraff - $ 25.00 USD 21 days ago Hi Bart, We been watching cowboy logic Don and Donna. Praying Lord help those J6ers to never give up to look to you as their Source of Strength. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 21 days ago Thank You & GOD Bless You ! https://tse1.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.YbXPEP2mCHroNdeMaxo5IwHaE8&pid=Api https://tse4.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.5P_onEsjqCjmfIoQaWsBBgAAAA&pid=Api // 0

Wendy Thompson - $ 25.00 USD 21 days ago Thank you Cowboy Logic for bringing your story to my attention. Merry Christmas! 0

Carolyn - $ 25.00 USD 21 days ago Been watching cowboy logic for a few years GOD BLESS DONNA AND DON AND GOD BLESS ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 21 days ago 0

Joan and James - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Bart, we are praying in earnest for you and believe God will bring you safely to the other side of this very trying journey. God Bless You! 0

Sugar Creek Goods - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 4 months ago Thrilled that you are no longer incarcerated! Very much Hoping that you are getting the medical treatment you need and all the support you deserve. We appreciate the updates. Hoping it is easy for you to reach out and access services and people who would most gladly help you. It brings us much Joy that you are back in the community and fighting for your health. Thanks for the great news!!! 2

CA PATRIOT - $ 100.00 USD 5 months ago Bart, Thank you for your service, for being a proud strong Marine. The country needs you now more than ever. Was so happy to see you on Brian Lupo podcast, knowing you are out and doing well I pray for you every day and night. Still want you to come out to the CA beach!! We love you! 0

Lori and Mark - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago God bless you Bart. Thank you for continuing to stand up for this Constitutional Republic. God willing, we will get the rule of law back as we continue to speak up for our God-given rights and freedoms in this beautiful country. Trump2024 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago God Bless you Bart! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago 0

beckysue2508 - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago God bless and keep you Bart. I’ve prayed for you often, and will continue to do so. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago God bless you! 1