Jim Hurley Cancer Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $762
Campaign funds will be received by James Hurley
In March 2021 the smoldering myeloma that I had been combating successfully using wholistic and homeopathic treatment developed rather quickly into multiple myeloma. In hindsight I sense the myeloma progressed because I cut back on the homeopathic treatments thinking I was well enough after about a year of infusions. Nevertheless, I got very sick very fast. I have always been strong in my belief in God's healing promises through the restorative love of Christ, our faith that activates it and our prayers that empower it. This is my firm foundation...so I stood my ground.
The myeloma had advanced to stage 3 and severely attacked my bone marrow. As a result I sustained several severe compression fractures in my back. I spent a month in Mercy Hospital Baltimore from March to April 2021 receiving RVD cancer treatment and I also had several kyphoplasty and vertibroplasty cementing procedures on my vertebrae. The pain was at times unbearable. Through strong faith, prayers, traditional cancer medicines, an integrative return to homeopathic medicines and the loving care of family, friends and my wife Linda who I married in September, I fought back to a place of significant remission by mid November. My bone marrow showed no traces of the myeloma, my PETCT scan was all clear and my bloodwork shows only systemic traces of myeloma.
In November I stopped the harsh RVD chemical treatments and have kept the disease at trace levels for over half a year on the full natural treatment protocols. These protocols include IV infusions of mistletoe weekly from April through December, continuous daily subcutaneous injections of mistletoe and hellebores, daily intake of Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) and we recently purchased an Infrared Spa solo unit that I use daily. I also use many supplements, eat organically and stay as fit as I can via exercise and walking, though a walking stick is needed the majority of the time.
Many of you know I started a Go Fund Me account back in 2019 and the support was such a blessing. I have decided to switch from Go Fund Me to Give Send Go. We could still use some financial help with all the out of pocket expenses for homeopathic treatments and non insurance covered physical therapy for my back that is much better, but still has a way to go. If you have the ability help financially and feel led to we would be blessed. If not that's quite Ok too. Truly. Either way, I can't stress enough that your prayers are our most valuable resource. They have pulled me out of the pit and into open spaces.
Thank you and God bless you.
Shalom shalom
Jim Hurley
Jim, wishing all the best for you, Lew B.
We need not think alike to love alike!
Praying for your complete healing 🙏🏻
Continued prayers for you and Linda and this healing journey.
I agree with you for total restoration, spirit, soul, and body
Many prayers coming your way my dear friend
August 13th, 2022
A few weeks ago Linda and I had the pleasure of attending a gathering of cancer survivors who have been treated, and are being treated, at the Raphael Clinic of MD. Dr. Hinderberger uses integrative and homeopathic medicines at this infusion center with the most notable treatment being Mistletoe. It was a blessed time of of life and hope with a gift presented to the good doctor. At this present time the treatments are not covered by the traditional medical insurance coverages, but there is always hope for the future. Most folks are helped a bit by benevolent groups like Believe Big whose founder was a patient of Dr. H, or we start funding websites. In my case I have been blessed by many over the past 3 years with contributions to, at 1st, Go Fund Me, but presently Give Send Go.
I have been maintaining "very good remission" status with the multiple myeloma cancer that trespassed upon me in 2021. I am not taking traditional pharmaceuticals for cancer remission maintenance. I continue at home with subcutaneous injections of Mistletoe and Lien Plumbum as well as daily dosages of Clo2, Fenbendazole, Curcumin, CBD oil, Agaricus phosphorus and Symphytum Stannum. I take a host of supplements including magnesium glycinate, B12/B6, Citric acid vitamin C, and MSM. Also included in my daily protocol is and ultimate bone support with K2, D3 and zinc along with glucosamine with MSM. Daily intake of Colloidal Silver and Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother also help to keep my immune system in great shape.
Linda and I made the investment into a solo unit Sunlighten Infrared Sauna for the home. The infrared spectrums are very effective fighting and destroying cancer cells.
I have educated myself a great deal on the Covid shots and will not be taking them for several reasons but most decidedly because of the upswing in cancers and other diseases that were in remission with patients but came back with a vengeance after the shots. I have had Covid twice and my natural antibodies are excellent. The last time it passed through our household I did not catch it. God is good,
Needless to say the overall financial commitment to these protocols can add up quickly.
Below is my link to Give Send Go if you feel led to help.
https://givesendgo.com/G38FA?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G38FA
Your continued prayers are my most valuable resource.
Thank you so much and God Bless you,
Jim Hurley
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.