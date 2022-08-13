Jim Hurley Cancer Fund

In March 2021 the smoldering myeloma that I had been combating successfully using wholistic and homeopathic treatment developed rather quickly into multiple myeloma. In hindsight I sense the myeloma progressed because I cut back on the homeopathic treatments thinking I was well enough after about a year of infusions. Nevertheless, I got very sick very fast. I have always been strong in my belief in God's healing promises through the restorative love of Christ, our faith that activates it and our prayers that empower it. This is my firm foundation...so I stood my ground.

The myeloma had advanced to stage 3 and severely attacked my bone marrow. As a result I sustained several severe compression fractures in my back. I spent a month in Mercy Hospital Baltimore from March to April 2021 receiving RVD cancer treatment and I also had several kyphoplasty and vertibroplasty cementing procedures on my vertebrae. The pain was at times unbearable. Through strong faith, prayers, traditional cancer medicines, an integrative return to homeopathic medicines and the loving care of family, friends and my wife Linda who I married in September, I fought back to a place of significant remission by mid November. My bone marrow showed no traces of the myeloma, my PETCT scan was all clear and my bloodwork shows only systemic traces of myeloma.

In November I stopped the harsh RVD chemical treatments and have kept the disease at trace levels for over half a year on the full natural treatment protocols. These protocols include IV infusions of mistletoe weekly from April through December, continuous daily subcutaneous injections of mistletoe and hellebores, daily intake of Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) and we recently purchased an Infrared Spa solo unit that I use daily. I also use many supplements, eat organically and stay as fit as I can via exercise and walking, though a walking stick is needed the majority of the time.

Many of you know I started a Go Fund Me account back in 2019 and the support was such a blessing. I have decided to switch from Go Fund Me to Give Send Go. We could still use some financial help with all the out of pocket expenses for homeopathic treatments and non insurance covered physical therapy for my back that is much better, but still has a way to go. If you have the ability help financially and feel led to we would be blessed. If not that's quite Ok too. Truly. Either way, I can't stress enough that your prayers are our most valuable resource. They have pulled me out of the pit and into open spaces.

Thank you and God bless you.

Shalom shalom

Jim Hurley