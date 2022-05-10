Sending Paige

Campaign Image

Hello! My name is Paige Anderson. I am a current student at Moody Bible Institute's Mission Aviation program. I am pursuing a path of becoming a missionary aircraft mechanic overseas. My hope is to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the nations and my avenue is aviation. At this point I am still praying through where I will go, and what organization I will work with. I am set to graduate from Moody in 2027, and in the meantime I will be in training to become an Airframe and Powerplant mechanic as well as participating in two years of advanced maintenance training with the goal of achieving an Inspection Authorization maintenance certificate. This is an exhaustive and expensive program. I am asking for financial support to help pay for this program, but more so to put into practice building relationships and creating bonds with supporters before I go overseas. For this reason, even if you are unable to support financially, I ask that you support me through your prayers.

If you would like to receive my quarterly newsletters please email me at paige.aubree@gmail.com

Hi Paige! Please apply this to costs for your A&P training/testing. And may God richly bless you as serve Him. With love, Randy & Debbie Schultz

For Indonesia.

