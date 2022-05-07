Social work student in need

I met Nancy in India when she was 10 years old, living in an orphanage, where her father had placed her after her mother died. Now she has finished a social work degree, but due to





When Nancy was in grade school, her dad was barely making a living working at day labor in the rice paddies; he couldn't work and take care of the children. At the orphanage, the girls were fed, clothed, and got an education. But it was about a thousand miles from their home, and they missed their family. They are part of a tribal group, similar to our native Americans, and their relatives within the group are important to them. With help from American sponsors, the girls were able to move back home and continue in school there.

"Home" was in a very poor, remote, rural area of India, where her family had no running water and only had electricity for a few hours each week. Nancy had to haul water from the river every day where it was boiled on a woodstove so that they could have drinking water, water for cooking, and for washing.

Nancy worked hard during school, and graduated as one of the highest in her high school class. She went on to earn a Bachelor's in Social Work degree, again graduating among the very highest in her class. But when she began hoping to earn a Master’s degree, her sponsors had to tell her that they did not have the means to fund the additional degree.

Still, she believed in herself, applied, and was accepted into the top social work graduate program in India where she is doing well. She received a scholarship for free tuition, but still has housing and meal costs that are not funded by the school, plus travel costs to other locations for field work and research. Her sponsors have stretched as far as they can to meet her needs, but her needs for graduate school exceed the funding ability of her sponsors who are just ordinary people. Still, she has almost finished her first year of grad school with one more year to go. Nancy has an immediate need for $600 for travel and living costs for an upcoming field placement. A complete total of $3500 (which includes the $600) will carry her through to graduation with a Master’s in Social Work in 2023.

Although her university program is based in a major city in India, far from her family's home, she will travel to several different regions of India to gain experience in various aspects of social work practice and research, much of it in remote, rural areas, though also in cities. India is a large country, and distances between the various sites are 1,000 to 1,500 miles apart, so that travel by plane, train, and bus are required to get to her placements; although the school is providing her tuition for her classes her travel costs are not covered.

After graduation, Nancy wants to return to the area of India where she grew up, which is considered by the government to be an "officially backward area." She wants to be able to make a difference there to help people to improve their lives. With her degree, and the knowledge and skills she is developing, she would be able to be a school social worker or to work in a social agency. She speaks 5 languages: Hindi and English which are used by the government, two tribal languages of her home area, and one other Indian language. This can help her to connect her tribal area with government resources, and will help her to work with various groups needing help. Compared to the cost of education in the U.S., which costs a fortune by comparison to get a master's degree, the $3500 she needs now is a very small investment that will make a huge difference for Nancy, her family, and the people in her community in India.



Thank you for considering helping Nancy to finish this final year of her degree program.