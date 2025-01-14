Sigoloff v. Austin

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $65,522
Campaign funds will be received by Kellyanne Sigoloff
My husband, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, is fighting for medical freedom and the Constitution. He is standing up to tyranny in order to protect our freedoms and the freedoms of future generations. He is also shining the light on the evil that is occurring within the medical facilities and the military. We did not expect the monetary toll on our family. Currently, we have already put $100k toward lawyers. I stay at home with our children, so with one paycheck, it is difficult to keep up with all of the legal fees. Please consider helping us with this fight. The money raised will ONLY be used toward lawyer and legal fees. Any money left over after this legal battle will be donated to a well respected charity.
You can listen to my husband's podcast on Rumble, iTunes, and Spotify. Find him at: After Hours with Dr. Sigoloff
Thank you so much for your contribution and for standing up for truth.
Prayers to you and your family during the new year.
Thank you for all you and your family have sacrificed for the good of our country.
Praying for y’all!!!
Keep fighting the good fight! Trust the Lord in all things. We’ll all come out of this stronger by His grace.
Standing with you in prayer and believing you WILL be victorious because God will not fail!
Still praying. Have faith and we pray He will be glorified in all these things And that he will meet every need.
God Bless and protect you! May he bring your case to court with a winning judgement. Thank you for being at the tip of the spear in protecting our liberties that come from God! In his holy name, Jesus.
God bless and keep you! Zorina
Thank you for you courage and integrity!
We will achieve freedom in Jesus’ Name!
God Bless you and all your family!
Still lifting you up in prayer. Thanks for the fight! My son ETS out 3 weeks ago. He started school in Florida to pursue nursing. It will be interesting to see how it goes with his philosophy not aligning much with big pharma. We know there is great resistance to critical thinkers in medicine. Thanks for your leadership and your unwavering faith in God's calling in your personal journey.
More power to you, Sam! You are on the right side of history. God has blessed you with courage and wisdom. Keep fighting for truth, justice, and medical freedom. Tansparency and informed consent for all! Also, I highly recommend watching the documentary Europa: the last battle. The corrupt U.S. government has been lying to us for over a century! God bless you and your family. Fondly, Tri (tree)
God bless you, Sam. Love your podcast and appreciate your brilliance and boldness. Godspeed, my friend.
More power to you, Sam! You are on the right side of history. God has blessed you with courage and wisdom. Keep fighting for truth, justice, and medical freedom. Tansparency and informed consent for all! Also, I highly recommend watching the documentary Europa: the last battle. The corrupt U.S. government has been lying to us for over a century! God bless you and your family. Fondly, Tri (tree)
January 14th, 2025
Hello everyone! We hope you all had a safe and healthy Christmas and New Year.
Thank you all so very much for your continued support. Sam's appeal hearing against the Secretary of Defense is in two weeks. This is where he will find out if his case is dismissed or if it moves on to trial. We have given this entire case over to the Lord and pray that His will be done. Please join us in prayer over the judge and lawyer that will be in the room. Sam will also be in the room, so please pray for his safety as he travels.
I will keep you updated as things move forward. Again, we could not have made it this far without your support.
God bless!
October 30th, 2024
Hello everyone! Sam found out last week that a judge will hear arguments regarding the appeal in January. This will lead to either dismissal or it will be sent to be heard in a trial. We are leaving this in God's hands! I love reading all of your prayers that you send us on here. We appreciate all of you. If Sam's case goes to trial, we will be raising more funds to help support legal fees. Please be in prayer that God's will be done.
I want to extend this as well ... if any of you need prayer, please drop me a line in the message section here. I will be praying for all of you. Please know that you are all loved and we cannot express our gratitude for your support during all these years. Love you all and God bless.
September 4th, 2024
Hello! The case against the Secretary of Defense remains in the appeal process. We are hoping to get an answer soon and we pray this case gets heard by a court. Sam is striving for case law to be made so that what happened cannot and will not happen to anyone else again. I will keep you all updated on that as soon as we hear something. God has blessed us so much through each and every one of you. We will definitely need support and your help if this case gets moved to a trial. We are excited to see what God will do.
The case against Sam in Alaska was dismissed. Praise the Lord!
God bless each and every one of you!
March 1st, 2024
Hello everyone! Sorry for there being no updates, but we haven't had any. As you know, Sam's case against the Secretary of Defense was dismissed. We didn't have enough funds to keep moving forward with an appeal, BUT GOD. God showed up and he stirred your hearts and raised enough money for us to keep moving forward. Sam's case currently sits in the appeals court and the government is trying to get this case dismissed yet again. They are saying that because Sam is out of the military, the case is moot; however, Sam is still being harmed by their actions. He has a report filed in the National Practitioner Databank against him because of their actions, which could possibly affect him in the civilian sector. There is still an investigation going in Alaska from when we were stationed there almost 3 years ago now. This investigation has been at a standstill for over 2 years. So, they say the case is moot, but that is far from the truth. Please pray that this judge's heart is softened and that he or she sides with justice and the law. I will keep you all up to date if we get any other news. I pray this finds you and your families well. God bless you all and thank you so much for all of your support.
October 30th, 2023
When Sam and I found out that his case was dismissed, we prayed. We asked God to show and tell us what to do next. Sam made a quick video on Instagram asking for help because to appeal, Sam's lawyer needed $20k up front. We have attempted to get pro bono lawyers and lawyers to work on contingency, but none of them had the expertise in this field. Once the video was posted, it was shared and viewed thousands of times. Within two days, YOU all raised enough money for Sam to file an appeal. God answered us and we will be moving forward. YOU are all worth fighting for. Thank you so much for the continued support and we know justice is coming in God's time. God bless!
October 22nd, 2023
First of all, thank you ALL so much for your amazing support through all of this. Sam's case against the Secretary of Defense was dismissed. We prayed and asked God to guide us to and give us an answer as to if we should appeal or not. We have tried to seek help from multiple pro bono and lawyers that work on contingency. They have all stated that Sam has a very good case and recommend appeal; however, they are unable to help us. Sam made a short video asking for assistance and wow, you have all came through. We feel that God is giving us a clear answer to move forward with the appeal. Our current lawyer needs a $20K retainer. With all of your help, we may be able to do that. We are well over $120k in already in this fight and we cannot continue without your help. We were devastated that the judge dismissed this case because we want justice. We want justice for all of you and we want to make sure this never, ever happens again to anyone. Sam is not a quitter, so he is not going to give up easily. We will continue to fight with your help. Again, we could not do this without you and we are so blessed by every single one of you.
August 20th, 2023
Hello everyone!! The Texas Medical Board investigation against Sam had officially been dismissed. Praise God! Thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support. I should have an update on the case against the Secretary of Defense by the end of the month. Please pray that Sam can get his Arizona medical license quickly so he can start seeing patients and helping them again. Thank you so much. God bless you all.
August 12th, 2023
Hello everyone! I pray this update finds you all well.
This coming week is a big week for Sam. This week he finds out if Texas Medical Board is going to dismiss the investigations into his medical license. If it gets dismissed, he will be able to apply for his medical license in Arizona and hopefully start working.
August is a big month for us. Sam will receive his last paycheck in the Army on August 31st. From there, we will be without an income, but we know God will provide for us. August 31st is also when a preliminary hearing for Sigoloff v. Austin will occur. So please keep us in prayer this month. Please pray that God's will be done and that vindication and justice will be shown.
Thank you all so much for your support. This Give Send Go has been taking care of all of our legal fees for this court case so that Sam can keep fighting. Keep standing for the truth. God bless you all!
June 28th, 2023
I have no words. I truly don't. Sam went on the Stew Peters show and you all showed up with prayers and donations. Thank you ALL for the support. Sam has a few paychecks left in the Army. He is unable to get his medical license in Arizona due to Texas' on going investigation. We pray for a swift end to that investigation. I was worried about legal fees these past few weeks, but God. God's children once again came to our rescue. We need to continue this legal battle, to get law passed so this NEVER happens to anyone else again. Our lawyer is working hard to get a new court date set. We had one for the end of June, but it was cancelled without an explanation given. We are praying for a new one in August.
Thank you all so much again for the prayers and donations. You have left me speechless with your blessings to myself and our family. God bless.
May 29th, 2023
Please be in prayer this week as Sam goes before the Texas Medical Board to defend his license. We pray that he is successful and that the doctors on the board have softened hearts and are willing to hear Sam’s story. Thank you so much for your support through all of this. We don’t have any more updates regarding the case against the Secretary of Defense. Your financial support in that fight has been greatly appreciated and we feel so blessed by all of you. Thank you!
April 24th, 2023
April 18th, 2023
March 10th, 2023
Hello all! Please be in prayer for us as we have two big dates coming up. Sam has a preliminary hearing for the case against the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Army. It is to be held on April 28th. Please be in prayer that this case does not get dismissed and that it is heard. Please pray for the judge and lawyers involved.
We will finally be finding out the Texas Medical Board's decision about Sam's medical license on May 31st. Please pray for the board that their hearts be softened and their eyes be opened. We are praying that this gets dismissed and that Sam gets completely reinstated. He was vindicated and got his privileges back in the Army, but Texas is still wanting to investigate further.
We pray that this all ends soon so that we can get on with living our lives. Thank you all so much for the generosity, kindness, and prayers. God bless you all!
February 22nd, 2023
As many of you know, Sam is suing the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army. The Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army asked the judge to dismiss the case against them. Today we found out that the judge REJECTED the request for dismissal, which means Sam's case is moving forward!! Please be in prayer for a favorable outcome and that these individuals be held accountable. This could not have happened without your support, so we cannot even begin to thank you all enough.
We could use prayer in that Sam's medical license in Texas is still in limbo. Sam was vindicated after an investigation was concluded at Fort Huachuca and was told that his privileges to practice medicine are to be reinstated; however, Bassett Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright then came after Sam and also reported him to Texas Medical Board. Bassett Community Hospital reported Sam 6 months after he had left Fort Wainwright. Sam was rated very highly at Fort Wainwright and nothing negative was ever said about his competence until AFTER he was vindicated at Fort Huachuca. Texas Medical Board refuses to dismiss the cases and sent both complaints to litigation. Sam's case will be heard in May. Please pray that God intervenes in this matter and gives Sam the words to speak at his hearing.
This fight is far from over and Sam will not quit until these people are held accountable for their actions. Again, thank you so much for every single donation and prayer. They all mean the world to our family.
God bless each and every one of you.
December 6th, 2022
WOW. We are speechless. You all have blessed us so much and continue to do so daily. We read each and every one of your sent prayers and they all just warm our hearts. You are not alone. Sam is still in limbo. There has been no update with his lawsuit against the Secretary of Defense. Sam's medical license is still full of uncertainty. The lawyers are working hard to resolve each and every issue. Sam is still fighting for every soldier and many reach out to him daily. Sam will continue to fight and stand against the tyranny that is out to destroy this Nation and future generations. Evil will NOT succeed here. Thank you all so much very much. May God bless you and your families. I (Sam's wife) will update this page as soon as something changes.
November 5th, 2022
We are truly amazed by all of your love and blessings, WOW. We cannot say thank you, enough. Please know that with each donation, you are helping fight this evil. We are in this together! As many of you know, Sam is suing the Secretary of Defense. He is asking for an injunction for the Army. He is asking for all his personal investigations to be stopped, also. Please be in prayer that the Army gets this injunction. Please know that every donation is going straight towards lawyer fees. So far we have spent well over $60k on just lawyer fees. Every little bit you give helps us so much. Anything that is left over after all of this is over will be donated to a Christian organization. We are praying for vindication, justice, for hearts to be softened, ears willing to hear, and eyes willing to see. We are praying for God's truth to be revealed to the world. Finally, we are praying for revival.
Again, we cannot thank you all enough. Sam will continue to fight and we know that together, we will prevail because we all have God on our side. May God bless you and your families.
October 16th, 2022
May God bless you all! We are blown away by all of these donations. We cannot thank you all enough. Thank you, thank you! On October 7th, Sam went to Fort Bliss, TX for his appeal to have his practicing privileges decision hearing. The Lord softened the hearts of the doctors making the decision and they reinstated his practicing privileges! There are some stipulations, like his charts will be audited closely and such, but what a huge win. Praise God!
Last week, a lawsuit was initiated against the Secretary of Defense by Sam and his lawyer. Sam's big hope is to get an injunction for the Army to stop this mandate and stop all punishment for those who refuse the jab. He is also requesting that all of his personal investigations be stopped immediately because they are all being done as retaliation. Please pray that the judge who hears this case has a softened heart, open ears, and open eyes. Sam is not just fighting for himself, but the entire military and for future generations to come.
Every single one of your donations helped make this lawsuit possible. Let's keep fighting together!
"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it" (John 1:5).
August 30th, 2022
August 3rd, 2022
We are absolutely blown away by every single donation. We cannot begin to thank you all enough. Sam is continuing to fight, even from his office that has been moved to the basement of the clinic. Nothing is going to stop him from sharing God's word and fighting this fight. I hope this is encouragement for you, also. I pray that each and every one of you allows the Holy Spirit to shine through you so that people can just sense that you are different. Find joy in the suffering. Find love through the hate. Be the light in the darkness. This is what separates God's people from the rest of the world. I pray that you are all healthy and I pray many blessings upon you and your families. -Kelly
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.