We Humble Ourselves

 USD $1,150

We Humble Ourselves, Inc.

We Humble Ourselves

TURNING A NATION BACK TO GOD.

   IT'S TIME TO HEAL, AMERICA.


Visit our website at WeHumbleOurselves.org

and be sure to watch our  90 second video:  https://www.wehumbleourselves.org/video/


You are not strangers to us. You are friends we haven’t met. And we believe that we have much in common and many reasons to unite in celebrating every good thing. The We Humble Ourselves® Event is meant to do just that.

 

We live in a Nation that provides the greatest opportunities in the world; but still we struggle with issues that are unsettling and divisive. Lately, these issues have been erupting into conflicts that damage our relationships with one another and drive us further apart. We know we can do better, because throughout history we’ve seen others who have accomplished amazing results through hard work, perseverance and mutual respect. They have proven that wonderful things happen when people come together in truth and fairness and love.


If we have lost our way as a Nation, and many of us believe we have, it is because we have forgotten the majesty of the gift bestowed upon us. We have forgotten what an amazing land we inherited; and how it was founded by brilliant leaders who understood that people ought to be able to rule themselves. The plan they proposed required that each citizen exercise courtesy and self-restraint. It encouraged education and relied on leaders who exhibited integrity in politics and good will in religion. Their formula led to the creation of our Republic; and we believe it is still the finest system of government in existence.

 

We call on you, our fellow Americans, to return to this formula of courtesy and self-restraint. We urge greater patience and generosity in our dealings with one another—no matter what faith or conviction we espouse. We pray that God will grant us all a greater share in His Love. And receiving love from the Source, we may then share it with one another. Love is a great healer. Love in families results in great relationships. Love of country results in great citizens. Great citizens make great patriots, who serve their country with devotion—in society in general, and in the military and the government in particular. So for a hurting nation, one way to start the healing process is to remind us what it was that we loved about this nation, once upon a time.

 

There’s a lot to love. Come and see.


Godspeed the healing of our Nation!


We Humble Ourselves, Inc. is a charitable non-profit organization,

tax-exempt pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

