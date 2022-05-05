Raised:
TURNING A NATION BACK TO GOD.
IT'S TIME TO HEAL, AMERICA.
You
are not strangers to us. You are friends we haven’t met. And we believe that we
have much in common and many reasons to unite in celebrating every good thing.
The We Humble Ourselves® Event is
meant to do just that.
We
live in a Nation that provides the greatest opportunities in the world; but
still we struggle with issues that are unsettling and divisive. Lately, these
issues have been erupting into conflicts that damage our relationships with one
another and drive us further apart. We know we can do better, because throughout
history we’ve seen others who have accomplished amazing results through hard
work, perseverance and mutual respect. They have proven that wonderful things happen
when people come together in truth and fairness and love.
If we have lost our way as a Nation, and many of us believe we have, it is because we have forgotten the majesty of the gift bestowed upon us. We have forgotten what an amazing land we inherited; and how it was founded by brilliant leaders who understood that people ought to be able to rule themselves. The plan they proposed required that each citizen exercise courtesy and self-restraint. It encouraged education and relied on leaders who exhibited integrity in politics and good will in religion. Their formula led to the creation of our Republic; and we believe it is still the finest system of government in existence.
We
call on you, our fellow Americans, to return to this formula of courtesy and
self-restraint. We urge greater patience and generosity in our dealings with
one another—no matter what faith or conviction we espouse. We pray that God
will grant us all a greater share in His Love. And receiving love from the
Source, we may then share it with one another. Love is a great healer. Love in
families results in great relationships. Love of country results in great
citizens. Great citizens make great patriots, who serve their country with
devotion—in society in general, and in the military and the government in
particular. So for a hurting nation, one way to start the healing process is to
remind us what it was that we loved about this nation, once upon a time.
There’s a lot to love. Come and see.
Godspeed the healing of our Nation!
We Humble Ourselves, Inc. is a charitable non-profit organization,
tax-exempt pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
LET'S GET THIS ON THE ROAD!
May this project be set on fire and change many hearts across America and the World.
May God bless the work of your hands and bring His presence to every performer and performance and audience member!
May Our Dear Lord bring this production to cities and towns around the Nation, healing hearts and families and bringing glory to His Name!
I believe there are many Americans of good will. Together we are One Nation Under God. Let us return to Him!
I believe!
God bless you + our beloved America 🙏💙❤️🇺🇸🕊️!!!
Wish I had the money to pay for the entire show myself! May the Lord touch the hearts of many to hear His Call to repentence.
Praying many individuals will do their part, in order to bring about God's Grace and Renewal to a Repentant and Faithful People. May God's Blessings be poured out in Abundance, as you follow His Call.
May God bless our Nation!
