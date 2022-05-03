SD31 Republicans BPOU

The Republican Party of Minnesota Senate District 31 welcomes the participation of all citizens of MN SD 31 who are concerned with the implementation of honest, efficient, and responsive government.

The party believes in the equality of all, as stated in the Declaration of Independence. Therefore, we are committed to equal representation, opportunity for all, and preservation of the rights of each individual.

Senate District 31 Republicans of Minnesota support the core values of the Republican Party: Personal Responsibility, Free Enterprise, Fiscal Responsibility, Religious Liberty and Limited Government. Through our efforts we will select, endorse, and support candidates that reflect our values. We will communicate our values to our voters and reach out to those who desire to embrace the Republican Party.