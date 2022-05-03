Campaign Image

SD31 Republicans BPOU

Raised:

 USD $2,200

Campaign created by Senate District 31 Republicans BPOU Minnesota

Campaign funds will be received by SD31 BPOU

SD31 Republicans BPOU

About SD31 Republicans 

The Republican Party of Minnesota Senate District 31 welcomes the participation of all citizens of MN SD 31 who are concerned with the implementation of honest, efficient, and responsive government.

The party believes in the equality of all, as stated in the Declaration of Independence. Therefore, we are committed to equal representation, opportunity for all, and preservation of the rights of each individual.

Senate District 31 Republicans of Minnesota support the core values of the Republican Party: Personal Responsibility, Free Enterprise, Fiscal Responsibility, Religious Liberty and Limited Government. Through our efforts we will select, endorse, and support candidates that reflect our values. We will communicate our values to our voters and reach out to those who desire to embrace the Republican Party.

Our Purpose

  • Elect Republicans to public office
  • Expand the membership of the party within our district
  • Organize the precincts within our boundaries


Contribution rules

  1. I am a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident (i.e., green card holder).
  2. This contribution is made from my own funds, and funds are not being provided to me by another person or entity for the purpose of making this contribution.
  3. I am at least eighteen years old.
  4. I am not a federal contractor.
  5. I am making this contribution with my own personal credit card and not with a corporate or business credit card or a card issued to another person.

Recent Donations
Show:
Levi Boyer
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Jeffrey S
$ 75.00 USD
11 months ago

Joe & Betty Field
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Joe and Carol Richardson
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hailey Boucher
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeffrey Jindra
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Joy Audette
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert and Robyn Mahlberg
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Jack and Lois Fritz
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

LEE WARNEKA
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Voting is not enough. Stand up, show up, pay up, shout up. Get involved in any way that fits you. This is a battle of good against evil. Much more than politics.

Stephen and Amy Rothstein
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo