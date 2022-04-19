General Fund Raising

Raised:
USD $133
Campaign funds will be received by Ty Folk
Plain Folk Farm PMA is a project of Isaac Ministry. We are a small family farm and are a faith based non-profit organization. We believe good stewardship of the land is about cultivating responsible farming practices. We also believe in community and education. Our mission is to practice and teach others how to use regenerative farming principles that enrich the land and bring forth good outcomes. Some of our current projects include building shelters and fencing for animals, buying garden supplies, administration supplies, and more. If you have questions feel free to contact us.
2 Corinthians 9:6-7 But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.
2 Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.
God bless you!
Raffle
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.