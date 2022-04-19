General Fund Raising

Campaign Image

Plain Folk Farm PMA is a project of Isaac Ministry. We are a small family farm and are a faith based non-profit organization. We believe good stewardship of the land is about cultivating responsible farming practices. We also believe in community and education. Our mission is to practice and teach others how to use regenerative farming principles that enrich the land and bring forth good outcomes. Some of our current projects include building shelters and fencing for animals, buying garden supplies, administration supplies, and more. If you have questions feel free to contact us.

Boise Tonic
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

BOLD Blessings of Liberty Declared
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

2 Corinthians 9:6-7 But this I say: He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
1 year ago

2 Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you!

Stesha Bostock
$ 12.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

