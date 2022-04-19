General Fund Raising

Plain Folk Farm PMA is a project of Isaac Ministry. We are a small family farm and are a faith based non-profit organization. We believe good stewardship of the land is about cultivating responsible farming practices. We also believe in community and education. Our mission is to practice and teach others how to use regenerative farming principles that enrich the land and bring forth good outcomes. Some of our current projects include building shelters and fencing for animals, buying garden supplies, administration supplies, and more. If you have questions feel free to contact us.