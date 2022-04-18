Justice For Matt Perna

I have become a spokesperson on behalf of my family and Matt's many friends. I travel all over the country speaking out about the treatment of the January 6 defendants and the effect it has had on their lives and the lives of their families. I am not paid to speak at events, and the travel expenses are quite costly. Your donations are used solely for this purpose. I do not keep a single cent for personal use. Thank you for your help, it is greatly appreciated as I continue to raise awareness of the horrendous treatment that my nephew endured, and others continue to endure. Here is Matt's story:

Matthew Perna was 37 years old. On February 25, 2022 Matt hung himself in his garage, leaving behind his family who are completely devastated. Matt was a January 6 Peaceful Protester who went to DC that day with the hopes that the election would not be certified and a celebration of historic proportions would occur. He entered through a previously opened door, with a crowd of people pushing behind him. He walked through the Rotunda, filming live from his phone, and stayed within the velvet ropes. He did not touch, steal, or break anything. He had no altercations with anyone.

When the FBI posted his picture on their website days later, Matt immediately turned himself in and answered their questions honestly. Matt did not have a violent bone in his body. He had a kind, sweet spirit and hoped that the truth would be revealed and charges would be dropped. That did not happen. Instead, they charged him with a felony of obstruction of Congress, even though he entered the building 45 minutes after Congress had adjourned and evacuated. The media were ruthless. He lost his friends, his income, and the support of his community. The months that followed were gruesome. Hearings were constantly delayed and canceled. Matt's attorney kept telling him not to worry that he would not serve any jail time. Prior to his arrest, he had never had a parking ticket. He earned a good living and was a well-respected individual.

During that year, Matt had become a shell of his former self. He no longer did the things he enjoyed. He was an avid runner, photographer, and world traveler. He loved people and had a giving heart. He reached the point when he no longer would leave his house, except to visit his Aunt or his Dad. He lost weight and began throwing up blood. He suffered from horrible nightmares and developed a stutter when he spoke. He lost his zest for life, which was heartbreaking to witness.

His attorney encouraged him to plead guilty because he felt Matt was not strong enough to stand trial, and he said that he would not receive a fair trial in DC. He told him that the worst sentence he would receive would be 6 to 12 months in a federal prison camp. So, Matt agreed to plead guilty, even though he did nothing wrong. Matt just wanted this to all end, serve his time, and move on with his life. So he was scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2022, but on February 21, 2022, he phoned his attorney because he had a bad feeling about the hearing. His attorney then informed him that the justice department would add "enhancements" that could drastically increase his prison sentence if the judge accepted the motion. They did not have any new evidence; they were merely trying to exaggerate the existing charges to take his sentence to possibly 9 years. This was more than Matt could handle. He killed himself on February 25, 2022.

Matt was a generous soul who helped more people than we will ever know. Every week, we hear from someone who shares an amazing story about how Matt changed their lives. He was humble and kind, and we want to continue that legacy for him by establishing The Matthew Lawrence Perna Foundation. The foundation is now official, thanks to the many generous donations received on this platform. This foundation will serve as a memory to Matt's generous legacy supporting causes that were near to his heart.



