Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,832
Campaign funds will be received by Bridget VanBuskirk
WE ARE A NON PROFIT CHRISTIAN COTTAGE SCHOOL THAT OPERATES WITH A FULL TEACHING STAFF TO SUPPORT HOME-SCHOOL EDUCATION.
WE HOST IN PERSON LEARNING MON-THURS 9:00AM - 2:00PM.
WE BELIEVE AN EDUCATED CHILD IS A CURIOUS, ENGAGED, SOVEREIGN, CHARACTER DRIVEN, RESILIENT, HUMAN BEING CREATED UNIQUELY IN HIS IMAGE.
This 501c3 is asking for donations that will go directly into an alternative education options for families. I am a Beavercreek Ohio parent looking to build a community that provides our families with such a school. I have 4 children in the Public School System. The biggest challenge I have as a parent of school age children is being actively involved in what they are learning and staying informed.
The Beavercreek Freedom Academy is a Non Political Non Profit Education Resource for students grade K-8. Ours is a hybrid of Homeschool and Private school, it is a structure that empowers parents to be a decision maker in their child's education. The membership fees of this go towards hiring teachers, securing space and providing curriculum that can meet or exceed the state requirements. We believe in the power of the family. We believe parents are the sole caretakers of the children and we hope to educate and empower your children in a way that compliments what you are teaching them at home. We are here to serve our families.
Your Donation Helps! Starting a school means we need everything from equipment to playground entertainment to cleaning supplies, standard classroom supplies and furniture. Our goal is to be accessible to all families by keeping tuition as low as possible, therefore no start up costs are included in it. Your donation will offset start up fees and create the welcoming environment students need to learn this fall. Please considering giving the gift of family and true education back to our children in Ohio.
Thanks & God Bless
Questions or Concerns?
Your Child, Our Future
From an appreciative relative
Congratulations on a great year and on growth! More students will likely need more desks, etc.
Additional curriculum shows that the BFCA is committed to students with different learning styles / an appreciative
I pray BFA has a successful school year!
Thank you for ALL you do. We believe in this school and this mission.
Partnering with a gym is a great idea. In many schools, if you don't make a team, sports and exercise are very limited/ An appreciative grandparent
I'll accept the challenge for a great cause/Bob
An excellent environment for learning
In honor of a blessed start of your amazing school in 2022. I am so thankful to be a part of a school chasing the works of God. Love to you all!
So proud of you Van B's. You're doing the Lord's work--keep it up!
You are doing a wonderful thing for our families, our kids and our community. We have had enough with the government schools indoctrinating our children and stealing their youth!
You are doing a wonderful thing for our families, our kids and our community. We have had enough with the government schools indoctrinating our children and stealing their youth!
We believe in what you’re doing. Our public schools have failed our children, their primary responsibility. I hope & pray this effort succeeds.
We are so excited to see you working toward such an ambitious goal! We have no doubt you will meet with great success In the endeavor to offer the children in your community, truth driven, quality education!
Best of luck! I believe in what you are doing for the country!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.