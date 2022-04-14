WE ARE A NON PROFIT CHRISTIAN COTTAGE SCHOOL THAT OPERATES WITH A FULL TEACHING STAFF TO SUPPORT HOME-SCHOOL EDUCATION.



WE HOST IN PERSON LEARNING MON-THURS 9:00AM - 2:00PM.

WE BELIEVE AN EDUCATED CHILD IS A CURIOUS, ENGAGED, SOVEREIGN, CHARACTER DRIVEN, RESILIENT, HUMAN BEING CREATED UNIQUELY IN HIS IMAGE.





This 501c3 is asking for donations that will go directly into an alternative education options for families. I am a Beavercreek Ohio parent looking to build a community that provides our families with such a school. I have 4 children in the Public School System. The biggest challenge I have as a parent of school age children is being actively involved in what they are learning and staying informed.





The Beavercreek Freedom Academy is a Non Political Non Profit Education Resource for students grade K-8. Ours is a hybrid of Homeschool and Private school, it is a structure that empowers parents to be a decision maker in their child's education. The membership fees of this go towards hiring teachers, securing space and providing curriculum that can meet or exceed the state requirements. We believe in the power of the family. We believe parents are the sole caretakers of the children and we hope to educate and empower your children in a way that compliments what you are teaching them at home. We are here to serve our families.





Your Donation Helps! Starting a school means we need everything from equipment to playground entertainment to cleaning supplies , standard classroom supplies and furniture. Our goal is to be accessible to all families by keeping tuition as low as possible, therefore no start up costs are included in it. Your donation will offset start up fees and create the welcoming environment students need to learn this fall. Please considering giving the gift of family and true education back to our children in Ohio.





Thanks & God Bless





Questions or Concerns?

BCFreedomAcademy@gmail.com

Your Child, Our Future