Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Bring awareness and raise money for research

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $860

Campaign created by The Shane Edward Tanzosh ARVC Heart Foundation Inc

Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Tanzosh

Bring awareness and raise money for research

The Shane Edward Tanzosh ARVC Heart Foundation exists to bring awareness to parents about genetic testing, and raise money for research. By honoring Shane's life and legacy in this way, we hope no parent will have to go through what we have one through.

Anthony and Felicia Tanzosh

Recent Donations
Show:
Christine and Christopher Cunningham
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

In Memory of Shane Tanzosh - to find a cure so that others may live.

Smith family
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Bob & Michelle Gorman
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Macke famiky
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

❤️🙏🏻

Deborah Smith
$ 60.00 USD
2 years ago

Great cause !

Enyart family
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Janet Gorman
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

In loving memory of Shane. Hopefully one day all young athletes can be tested early.

Diane McDonough
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

May the love of friendship reach your heart and hold you tight 💜💜💜😘

Sandy St Clair
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

This is a beautiful cause my neighbors are helping educate other families as they lost their son from this disease. Please make yourselves aware and educate yourselves. A simple blood test can be performed to save lives.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo