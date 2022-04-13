Bring awareness and raise money for research

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $860
Campaign funds will be received by Anthony Tanzosh
The Shane Edward Tanzosh ARVC Heart Foundation exists to bring awareness to parents about genetic testing, and raise money for research. By honoring Shane's life and legacy in this way, we hope no parent will have to go through what we have one through.
Anthony and Felicia Tanzosh
In Memory of Shane Tanzosh - to find a cure so that others may live.
❤️🙏🏻
Great cause !
In loving memory of Shane. Hopefully one day all young athletes can be tested early.
May the love of friendship reach your heart and hold you tight 💜💜💜😘
This is a beautiful cause my neighbors are helping educate other families as they lost their son from this disease. Please make yourselves aware and educate yourselves. A simple blood test can be performed to save lives.
