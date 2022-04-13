Getting my widowed mother into a stable life

My mother is widowed and her home has entered foreclosure mediation. My father passed on April 13th 2022 after a battle with dementia. He was a self centered and abusive person who ran up huge bills and moved them into a house that was a bad idea. With his passing she is now responsible for a mountain of bills, approximately two hundred thousand on the mortgage (including two liens and legal costs) and potentially another hundred thousand in debt. My father made no plans to see to her care after his death so there is no life insurance, savings or any other financial support except her social security. We have no family able to or interested in helping and while I've been doing what I can to help hold things together here I don't have the resources to pay the debts off for her. I'm living with her as her care giver (while dealing with my own medical issues) because her medical conditions make it impossible for her to live on her own. She has severe mobility issues and spent two weeks in the hospital in Autumn 2023 after becoming very ill. She was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and a severe case of atrial fibrillation. We've been doing our best to keep the mortgage company at bay, but the added expense of her heart medications has been the last straw for the budget. Foreclosure proceedings have begun and the house has to be sold before the mediation program ends. The situation is complicated by the state of the house. My father had refused to do any repairs or maintenance so it will have to be sold "as is" and well under market value. Another issue that has just developed is that the city is threatening to cut off the water to the house in August because the bill for that has gone delinquent. At this point my goal is to get her into a much more stable and less stressful living situation. I need to get her moved to a part of the country with a lower cost of living and sort out the debt situation my father left behind. I want to get her someplace safe and quiet where she doesn't feel she needs to be constantly looking over her shoulder for once in her life.