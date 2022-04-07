Help grandparents fight child support obligations

Hello fellow grandparents - Canadians from coast-to-coast. A lot of you might remember Conrad and Denise from various news articles, radio talk shows, Facebook shares, or from CBC news network both radio and TV as “North Bay grandparents sued for child support “

None of the news articles or voice audio (including the televised CBC version) mention anything about the Ontario Children’s Lawyers Office and the role it played. Which seems to have been edited out of the broadcast interview leaving Canadians unaware and uninformed of just how Conrad and Denise got in this position.

Hello, my name is Jennifer ross, and I’m starting this GiveSendGo on behalf of Conrad and his grandchild. So that he can do his part in exempting grandparents from any child support obligations and liabilities. Let’s come together and help expose the incredible abuse the system has put this family through. Support this upcoming legal case on behalf of grandparents across the country.

Conrad believes it’s time to confront Queens Park regarding grandparents and child support. It’s time our legislatures exempt grandparents from any child support obligations and liabilities. Grandparents deserve good common sense legislation exempting grandparents from child support obligations. So far, the Department of Justice Family law reforms updated on March 1 2021 does nothing to protect grandparents from child support motions.

As of now the lower courts in Ontario are allowing lawyers to file motions against grandparents who are standing in place of a parent. This is what Conrad’s fighting to stop.

The Ontario court suggests each case is fact-specific, and that grandparent child support is one of those gray areas. This is the reason why Conrad is fighting for grandparents’ exemption from any child support obligations and liabilities. Without any specific dues and don’ts when it comes to grandparenting. spiteful offspring whether it’s from the paternal side or the maternal side it’s easy to get set up by being asked to perform certain duties as a grandparent. Then you find yourself arguing against child support because in the eyes of some lawyers. Those are duties only parents would do.

We live in a multicultural modern-day society where grandparents in many cases are living with their offspring helping with the children taking them to and from school packing lunches, helping with homework, doing laundry, buying them gifts, vacations, including right from wrong discipline, and sometimes covering the cost to join little league sport and more. But some lawyers will argue these are only duties a parent would do. Helping your grandchildren shouldn’t be something risky.

Conrad and Denise went to court to clarify a question regarding stat holiday Mondays, and by asking this question they found themselves defending child support. For something that should have been in the original order in the first place. This question was cleared up on day one to which Conrad and Denise withdrew any further action which was acknowledged by the judge. Yet the variance was never made to include the Monday stat to their original order. Then some 59 days later the mother’s lawyer filed a motion for child support. Once these grandparents were ordered and forced to hand over their financial records, notice of assessments, assets, and banking information to the mother and her lawyer by this court. This is when the mother's lawyer began to use those financial records as strategic leverage to force them off the original court order. Considering it was the Ministry of attorney general’s Office of the children’s lawyer that recommended to the court that these grandparents should maintain consistent access in the best interest of the child.

ONTARIO CHILDREN’S LAWYER’S OFFICE /MINISTRY OF ATTORNEY GENERAL

In Ontario, the family court system makes regular requests to the Ontario children’s lawyer's office, which is a division of the Ministry of Attorney General. For their input and recommendations in the best interest of the child including access/custody.

Roughly eight months later the Ontario Children’s Lawyer’s office responded with a clinical investigation report as requested by the court recommending Conrad and Denise have liberal access including joint custody. Therefore, Conrad and Denise were being attacked for financial monthly child support for simply following a court order.

Regardless of the Ontario children’s lawyer's office investigative report, this court still allowed the mother's lawyer's motion to move forward under section 21 of the family law act for child support under the guidelines. As grandparents standing in place of a parent. After all, it was this court that requested the involvement of the Ontario children’s lawyer’s office which consented to provide services pursuant to section 112 of the Court of Justice act which this matter was assigned a clinical investigator. justice Greg Rogers made the OCL request.

The mother's Lawyer then failed to secure $760 per month in child support - $48,000 in retro child support. What makes this even more disgusting is that it cost these grandparents thousands of dollars to defend the mother’s lawyer's motion for child support. That came with OCL recommendations, and court endorsed. Yet the grandparents didn’t even win their court costs.

CHILD IN CRISIS

I’m asking for your support on behalf of these grandparents. So, they can hold all those accountable for destroying this little girl’s way of life. causing unnecessary separation anxiety, and depression, under this new 2018 court order. Their granddaughter became increasingly isolated and traumatized, due to a lack of regular consistent access to her paternal side of the family. Her routine and lifestyle, are gone after almost 5 years of consistency under the original court order. In fact, in an earlier court case, the judge said that an OCL was not required because access was not an issue. This statement by the judge will be in the court transcripts, which will be made public. Yet this court made the unilateral decision to eliminate her regular sensitive access at trial. caselaw does not favour that decision.

The only thing this child should’ve had to worry about was toys, sports, homework, walking her dog or making her bed. Throughout that 17-month court process, she lost 90% of her access to her paternal side of the family overnight.

Funding will help get her the counselling and support she needs. But equally as important is to get a child psychologist involved so that they can put together a report for the Ontario children’s lawyer’s office. The Ontario Judicial Council, legislatures, and Ministry of the attorney general, of how the system got this so wrong. And how the most recent order has affected this child in the biggest way. This report from the child psychologist will put together everything she has suffered at home and from a failed system.

ATTORNEY GENERAL | ONTARIO CHILDREN’S LAWYER’S OFFICE | Ontario judicial council

Will the Ministry of Attorney Generals, and the Office of the children’s lawyer investigate and demand some answers. Why this little girl's access was restricted without proper consultation from the Ontario Children’s Lawyer’s office. Leaving this child's access/custody reduced to crumbs leaving a young girl without regular consistent access to her parental side of the family compared to the earlier court order. Does the court and the OCL not have a common-sense agreement about the OCL's involvement and recommendations to the court, and the best interest of the child.

UNPRECEDENTED

So why is it that this unprecedented case never made it into case law? Probably because this case went completely upside down from the start. I think Canadians are not going to be surprised why. Please bear with me until we see what kind of support our goals achieved. Before going public with more disturbing facts and evidence of abuse of power by the system and conflict of interest.

The Little girl in the story, has prepared an incredibly powerful impact story/statement of how the family court machine has affected her. Which I’m sure will be posted in the coming weeks.

MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

MPP Michael Mantha member of the provincial parliament thinks this is an opportunity for discussion that is long overdue.

Conrad needs your support to legally file for full custody, and adoption, including a change of venue. Away from this district courthouse.

Funding will help get their granddaughter the independent tutoring she desperately needs to get her education back on track and back in school.

Funds to go towards legal fees, obtaining court transcripts to be posted on a dedicated site, travel, marketing fees, and other fees associated with gaining this case awareness and ultimately their case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada. Funds raised will also contribute to counselling including a child psychologist for their grandchild who has been drastically affected by the family court system. As of now, the grandparents are out of pocket for counselling for the mess the court has caused.

Funding will help their legal challenges to hold all those accountable who put these grandparents through financial and mental duress. For something that should have never happened if only this court read and understood the OCL clinical investigation report, and understood the value that grandparents play in their grandchildren's life.

