New Organ Fund

Sing to Him, sing praises to Him;

Speak of all His wonderful acts and devoutly praise them!

Psalm 105:2



St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church is in need of a new organ for their congregation.

These past two years have been trying for everyone but God has been GOOD to us! Through every storm and every trial He has been our rock, strength and comforter. We praise Him for all He has done and all that He will do. His light pierces the darkness and brings us into His marvelous light every time. It is a pleasure and an honor to worship Him, be among His people, and spread the message of the gospel.

The Lord has blessed and provided St John's with the ability to serve the community of Holbrook, Long Island since 1904 providing weekly services, Bible studies, a large nursery school, catechism classes, youth group, vacation Bible school, an active food pantry as well as community outreach. This time we find ourselves in need as our 55 year old organ has played its last tune. It is quite miraculous that an instrument could provide a church with such faithful service. We tried to salvage our organ as it has blessed us with such beautiful music for so long but because of it's age, our only option is to purchase a new one.

In spite of life's obstacles, our church continues to grow. We believe that the organ plays a significant role in that growth. The organ enhances worship, brings joy and excitement to hymns, holidays and celebrations as well as providing comfort and reassurance. Help us help our family continue to grow.



Please partner with us to purchase a new instrument for our church.









