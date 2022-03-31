Raised:
USD $1,660
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Loyed
Update: September 2023. Sophia was given the all clear in February 23. After about 6 months, the scans show that the cancer has returned in her foot. Sophia will be going through weekly Chemo for the next year.
Prayer request, in fact, this baby girl’s family would love to have her added to any prayer chains possible.
Continued prayers for Sophia and her family, and for you, Rachel, to feel better.
God bless and keep Sophie strong,
So sorry your going through this. Well wishes.
Continued prayers for you all!
My continued love and prayers. Praying for Sophia.❤️
Much love and many prayers are coming your way from Indiana!
I so sorry you are going through this. Prayers for Sophia and all of you who love her.
Praying for Sophia and you too Abbey!
Continuing to pray for your granddaughter, Rachel! Much love to all of you. Hugs from Canada.
Love and prayers for Sophia.❤️
Putting this in God's hands.
my prayers continue for Sophia
Thinking about you guys constantly 😭❤️
Rachel - praying for Sophia & your whole family !
❤️
December 31st, 2024
As we start the new year we have big decisions to be made. Despite the doctors diagnosis, we are praying for a miracle. Recent scans show that the chemo therapy she is on isn't working. The cancer is spreading. There is another course they can try. But it requires Grandma to be in Birmingham with her a full week a month. The doctors are not calling this a cure, but rather something to extend her life. Sophia has handled 3 years of chemo and cancer with more grace and energy than anyone I know. She usually has a smile on her face!! She gets in the truck with me and insists on singing Jesus Loves me the entire 3 hour drive to Birmingham and the 3 hours home! She loves her family! When ever she gets a sticker or craft, she wants one for her twin brother and her little sister also!
Thank you for praying for our Princess
September 14th, 2023
Sophia most recent scans show that the cancer has returned. Returning so quickly is not a good indicator. Doctors quickly came up with a plan. She will be going to Birmingham. (3 hour drive) each Friday for the next year. We are praying for a miracle as it in incurable.
March 31st, 2022
The family is so very appreciative of the love being expressed. The number of people surrounding them in prayer and support is incredible.
Please check this page for updates as this is where they will share information about Sophia’s care and condition.
While they would love to be able to answer all the individual inquiries, the volume is more than they are able to manage at this time. Thank you for understanding!
March 30th, 2022
Sophia was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, March 22. She has been an angel as the procedures and tests have been taken done. They put her on oxygen this week and then yesterday, Tuesday, March 29, Sophia was moved to the pediatric intensive care unit.
Her mommy and Grandma and the rest of the family really appreciate all the prayers.
The financial contributions have helped tremendously as the drive to the hospital from the farm is over two hours.
We don’t have clarity on the type of cancer this is but we’ll stay in touch. Thank you all!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.