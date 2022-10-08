In Memory of March M Melilli

March was a funny, lively, music-loving, adventurous soul who grew up mostly in Newbury Park, but also Upland and Big Bear - California. She loved nothing more than her little girl and making people laugh. She also loved animals, movies, the ocean, playing guitar and piano and was an aspiring actress, musician and model. Sadly she lost her way in a sea of mental illness and addiction and took her own life at the age of 50 in October 2020. Her grandparents and parents had both passed years before and no one came for March or her belongings. Friends and loved ones who had been pushed away were devastated when we found out - some of us many months later - that this bright fun-loving woman had struggled so much and her life was cut short. No known funeral, memorial, or burial was given to honor March or create a permanent place for her daughter to visit. With your help I’d like to do that. March was my childhood best friend from the day she moved in next door to me when she was 9 and I was 7 through high school. She is one of the happiest parts of my childhood. She taught me to be adventurous and was an example of being strong as nails but still kind and compassionate. I am honored to have found a beautiful place to create a permanent memorial for March at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA - an incredibly picturesque garden setting with expansive views surrounded by nature. May this show March's daughter - who has lost her mom and her maternal family - that March's life mattered, she was loved, and she will forever be remembered and missed.

Updates will be provided so you can be a part of this and visit March's memorial location should you desire to.