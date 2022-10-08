In Memory of March M Melilli

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,950
Campaign funds will be received by Cheryl Bisera
March was a funny, lively, music-loving, adventurous soul who grew up mostly in Newbury Park, but also Upland and Big Bear - California. She loved nothing more than her little girl and making people laugh. She also loved animals, movies, the ocean, playing guitar and piano and was an aspiring actress, musician and model. Sadly she lost her way in a sea of mental illness and addiction and took her own life at the age of 50 in October 2020. Her grandparents and parents had both passed years before and no one came for March or her belongings. Friends and loved ones who had been pushed away were devastated when we found out - some of us many months later - that this bright fun-loving woman had struggled so much and her life was cut short. No known funeral, memorial, or burial was given to honor March or create a permanent place for her daughter to visit. With your help I’d like to do that. March was my childhood best friend from the day she moved in next door to me when she was 9 and I was 7 through high school. She is one of the happiest parts of my childhood. She taught me to be adventurous and was an example of being strong as nails but still kind and compassionate. I am honored to have found a beautiful place to create a permanent memorial for March at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA - an incredibly picturesque garden setting with expansive views surrounded by nature. May this show March's daughter - who has lost her mom and her maternal family - that March's life mattered, she was loved, and she will forever be remembered and missed.
Updates will be provided so you can be a part of this and visit March's memorial location should you desire to.
I miss just knowing you are there. I miss your oh so quirky personality. I miss your fun and crazy spirited self. Never afraid to try and always cared deeply for others . I just miss you March ❤️ One of a kind!
Keep shining bright. You were a very sweet beautiful lady. God bless and RIP.
I used to work down the street from March. She loved to laugh and joke like there's no tomorrow! I've gone to concerts with her, sushi and watched her play guitar in front of many people. She was a very special woman! A beautiful woman! Thank You so much for putting this together!
March was a good friend of mine too. Thank you for honoring her in this way.
March was a beautiful and sweet person. I wish we had reconnected later in life but I cherish the childhood memories I have of our friendship.
♥️ thank you for setting this up
Such a hard loss. What an incredible gift to give her daughter
If you met her you liked her. If you knew her you loved her. What a light she had on earth that was put out too soon. Let's brighten it again.
I remember a precious young girl who was filled with hope.
You were the brightest part of my childhood, I will love you forever, Marchy.
May 9th, 2023
Dear Friends of March,
Now is the time to submit your letter, note, card, photo, story to be placed in the mausoleum niche memorializing March that her daughter may someday access to learn more about her Mom. Your memories will be treasures to her someday. Please take a few moments to put into words your happy thoughts and memories of March, maybe tell how you met, a funny story or just what you loved about her - include dates and names whenever possible. Email your PDF letter to Campbisera@aol.com Thanks!
Cheryl
October 8th, 2022
Hi friends of March - I just want to let everyone know that the wall niche has been purchased, it's in a gorgeous, quiet location with shade trees and lush gardens and a pretty view. Next I will be designing the marker/name plate. If you or anyone you know still wants to give, it would be wonderful to have help with that purchase. For those who have given, thank you so much! Inside the niche will be mementos for March's daughter, everything will be owned by her when she comes of age. If you want to write a note, a story about March, include a photo or small item - anything to help Cadence know the best things about her mom, please let me know. If anyone from Cadence's Daddy's family would like to reach out to me, I would be honored to include you.
