David Black's widow and children fund

Goal:
USD $55,000
Raised:
USD $14,993
Campaign funds will be received by dawn black
No one expected this
generally healthy man to be overtaken by the coronavirus... but God had another plan. Psalm 119:33 TEACH ME, O LORD, THE WAY OF THY
STATUTES; AND I SHALL KEEP IT UNTO THE END.
Our beloved David Paul Black has passed with
covid; leaving his family with bills, broken hearts, and shattered dreams.
With a grieving heavy heart I am requesting donations for Dawn and her seven children still at home. All funds will help with medical expenses and a house building project for their precious family. Please help relieve some of the unforeseen financial burdens and ease the continuous stress that comes with losing a husband and father.
David went to be with the Lord on September 23,
2021; just 2 days after turning 54. He and Dawn were married on March 6, 1993 and enjoyed over 28 years of marriage (which
Dawn is very grateful for). They were
blessed with nine children (the youngest being age 7) and 5 grandchildren. Sadly they won't be able to finish their
duties together. Dawn said she had
always envisioned the two of them old, sitting in rocking chairs on the front
porch of the house they longed to build.
HISTORY
David was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Maryland. In his early twenties, David's heart began seeking God while on a large ship on an even larger ocean during his few years of service in the Marine Corp. Soon after, he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. In January 1995 David felt a call to preach the gospel. With encouragement, in December 1997, he started an independent baptist church in Nanjemoy, Maryland. He pastored there for over 10 years. With much conviction and studying he grew toward an anabaptist faith. In 2010 they moved to Perry County, Tennessee where he ministered as pastor of the Anabaptist Brethren Church. David was faithful there til his death. We have lost a precious and wise leader. He leaves behind many brothers and sisters in the Lord to continue with God's work. He is surely missed.
DISCRIPTION
Dawn described David as a happy zealous man, a
great husband, a wonderful father, and the best preacher in the world. David, born a natural talker, was what one
would call a "people person".
He liked meeting new people and really enjoyed gatherings. He easily drew a crowd and his family was
always the last ones to leave wherever they went. Everyone enjoyed his stories and many were
amazed at the depth of his knowledge.
David diligently studied the Bible and loved to read church
history. His preaching was never
boring. His congregation has been
blessed from his selfless sacrifices. He
truly loved his wife, his children, and God's people. His door was always open to anyone seeking a
visit. David's heart was to see everyone
not only accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior but ALSO live a separated holy
life. David's strongest counsel was to
encourage everyone to "JUST DO RIGHT".
LAST DAYS
David preached his last sermon on August 22, 2021. He attended his last service with us on
August 29, 2021. That week he began to
feel sick and by the Friday of the next week, with declining health, we took
him to the local hospital. He appeared
to be doing better on Saturday. His
family visited on Sunday afternoon and was able to see and talk with him
through an outside open window. Late
that night he grew worse, was sedated, and transferred to a bigger
hospital. He became stable on the
ventilator. By day nine he was improving
but still in critical condition. This
day was also David's birthday. Dawn called his room and the nurse put the phone by his ear so his wife could read
scripture and talk to him. On day
eleven, with increasing blood clots his oxygen dropped and the machines could
no longer sustain him. At 10:03 pm on
September 23rd David entered heaven. 1st Thessalonians 4:17 ...AND SO SHALL
WE EVER BE WITH THE LORD.
To his family and church, David was their strength. He stood firm on his beliefs and preached
hard. He was truly a servant. Being self-employed enabled him to make time
for anyone. It is sad there was not
enough time to build a much needed house.
It’s never to late to help. Please forgive that this took so long to post. All contributions are a welcomed
blessing. Thanks so much. I’ll leave you with this hymnal verse: God be with you til we meet again. God be
with you til we meet again.
David’s
favorite verse: Psalms 119:105
Thy
word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.
Happy Mothers Day Dawn. You’re a GODLY Wife and Mother. Your children are wonderful to be around. Proverbs 31: 10-31 KJV
Two years Pastor Black went to be with the LORD. It’s slow going but Dawn continues forward with the children. Being a Godly wife and mother Dawn doesn’t work outside the home. Her Church family and older sons help. GOD Bless. Galatians 4:7 KJV
Psalm 16: 1 Preserve me, O God: for in thee do I put my trust. “No greater joy than talking to GOD any time any where”.
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
God bless
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
And we know all things work for good according to those who love the Lord
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all things will be added. God bless you my sister God continues to supply just like I told you
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
Miss you David. Your preaching always kept us upright and listening. Thank you. Forever in our hearts! Romans 10:14
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
There are no such thing as chance encounters I'm so blessed that the Lord brought you to that library that day I hope this is living proof for you how much God really loves you
Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.
The LORD is my Savior and Jesus is his name.
Dearest Black Family, We are heirs of GOD. Stay strong in the LORD for HE careth for you. Romans 10: 9-10.
November 12th, 2024
SAD NEWS !!!!!!
Our dear friend RACHEL SCHEIB (45) has gone to be with the LORD on 10-30-24. She was the wife of the minister who took over our church after our pastor David Black passed on three years ago. Her death was from a brain bleed and unexpected. She leaves behind a husband and 12 children; the youngest just born 10-12-24, the oldest 23 (married). The Scheib family and the Black family have been friends for 23 years. This second trauma is a huge shocker. Oh the heartbreak. The struggle. The adjustments. Lord, help us. Help us to praise you too.
November 12th, 2024
The family finally got a doublewide moved into the back yard. Friends are helping with
repairs and hookups. We are very thankful and eagerly awaiting the move.
September was the three years since David's death. Everyone has been so encouraging.
Life moves to fast and is so precious.
September 27th, 2023
September 23, 2023 was the 2 year anniversary of David's death. Our church had a memorial service; it was very touching. We still miss him greatly. Looking forward to our reunion in heaven.
March 20th, 2023
Please pass along the link below to everyone you know.
Blessings to all our supporters.
March 20th, 2023
We are currently looking for a camper/trailer that is a decent size for a decent price. We will park it in the yard so we can gut and remodel our home. Please help us get this long overdue project on its way. Thanks.
March 20th, 2023
September 23, 2022 was the one year anniversary for the death of our beloved David. Our church had a small memorial service at the gravesite that evening. We miss him terribly. Life has been so different. There has been struggles but thank you to all that have been there for us.
March 20th, 2023
GSG link= https://givesendgo.com/G31XC
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.