David Black's widow and children fund

No one expected this generally healthy man to be overtaken by the coronavirus... but God had another plan. Psalm 119:33 TEACH ME, O LORD, THE WAY OF THY STATUTES; AND I SHALL KEEP IT UNTO THE END.

Our beloved David Paul Black has passed with covid; leaving his family with bills, broken hearts, and shattered dreams.

With a grieving heavy heart I am requesting donations for Dawn and her seven children still at home. All funds will help with medical expenses and a house building project for their precious family. Please help relieve some of the unforeseen financial burdens and ease the continuous stress that comes with losing a husband and father.

David went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021; just 2 days after turning 54. He and Dawn were married on March 6, 1993 and enjoyed over 28 years of marriage (which Dawn is very grateful for). They were blessed with nine children (the youngest being age 7) and 5 grandchildren. Sadly they won't be able to finish their duties together. Dawn said she had always envisioned the two of them old, sitting in rocking chairs on the front porch of the house they longed to build.

HISTORY

David was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Maryland. In his early twenties, David's heart began seeking God while on a large ship on an even larger ocean during his few years of service in the Marine Corp. Soon after, he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. In January 1995 David felt a call to preach the gospel. With encouragement, in December 1997, he started an independent baptist church in Nanjemoy, Maryland. He pastored there for over 10 years. With much conviction and studying he grew toward an anabaptist faith. In 2010 they moved to Perry County, Tennessee where he ministered as pastor of the Anabaptist Brethren Church. David was faithful there til his death. We have lost a precious and wise leader. He leaves behind many brothers and sisters in the Lord to continue with God's work. He is surely missed.





DISCRIPTION

Dawn described David as a happy zealous man, a great husband, a wonderful father, and the best preacher in the world. David, born a natural talker, was what one would call a "people person". He liked meeting new people and really enjoyed gatherings. He easily drew a crowd and his family was always the last ones to leave wherever they went. Everyone enjoyed his stories and many were amazed at the depth of his knowledge. David diligently studied the Bible and loved to read church history. His preaching was never boring. His congregation has been blessed from his selfless sacrifices. He truly loved his wife, his children, and God's people. His door was always open to anyone seeking a visit. David's heart was to see everyone not only accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior but ALSO live a separated holy life. David's strongest counsel was to encourage everyone to "JUST DO RIGHT".

LAST DAYS

David preached his last sermon on August 22, 2021. He attended his last service with us on August 29, 2021. That week he began to feel sick and by the Friday of the next week, with declining health, we took him to the local hospital. He appeared to be doing better on Saturday. His family visited on Sunday afternoon and was able to see and talk with him through an outside open window. Late that night he grew worse, was sedated, and transferred to a bigger hospital. He became stable on the ventilator. By day nine he was improving but still in critical condition. This day was also David's birthday. Dawn called his room and the nurse put the phone by his ear so his wife could read scripture and talk to him. On day eleven, with increasing blood clots his oxygen dropped and the machines could no longer sustain him. At 10:03 pm on September 23rd David entered heaven. 1st Thessalonians 4:17 ...AND SO SHALL WE EVER BE WITH THE LORD.

To his family and church, David was their strength. He stood firm on his beliefs and preached hard. He was truly a servant. Being self-employed enabled him to make time for anyone. It is sad there was not enough time to build a much needed house.

It’s never to late to help. Please forgive that this took so long to post. All contributions are a welcomed blessing. Thanks so much. I’ll leave you with this hymnal verse: God be with you til we meet again. God be with you til we meet again.

David’s favorite verse: Psalms 119:105

Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.