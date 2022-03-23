Campaign Image
David Black's widow and children fund

 USD $55,000

 USD $14,993

Campaign created by a concerned relative

Campaign funds will be received by dawn black

No one expected this generally healthy man to be overtaken by the coronavirus... but God had another plan.     Psalm 119:33 TEACH ME, O LORD, THE WAY OF THY STATUTES; AND I SHALL KEEP IT UNTO THE END.

Our beloved David Paul Black has passed with covid; leaving his family with bills, broken hearts, and shattered dreams. 

With a grieving heavy heart I am requesting donations for Dawn and her seven children still at home.  All funds        will help with medical expenses and a house building project for their precious family.  Please help relieve some         of the unforeseen financial burdens and ease the continuous stress that comes with losing a husband and father.

David went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021; just 2 days after turning 54.  He and Dawn were married     on March 6, 1993 and enjoyed over 28 years of marriage (which Dawn is very grateful for).  They were blessed    with nine children (the youngest being age 7) and 5 grandchildren.  Sadly they won't be able to finish their duties together.  Dawn said she had always envisioned the two of them old, sitting in rocking chairs on the front porch of    the house they longed to build.

 

HISTORY

David was born in Washington D.C. but grew up in Maryland.  In his early twenties, David's heart began seeking God while on a large ship on an even larger ocean during his few years of service in the Marine Corp.  Soon after, he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ.  In January 1995 David felt a call to preach the gospel.  With encouragement,    in December 1997, he started an independent baptist church in Nanjemoy, Maryland.  He pastored there for over    10 years.  With much conviction and studying he grew toward an anabaptist faith.  In 2010 they moved to Perry County, Tennessee where he ministered as pastor of the Anabaptist Brethren Church.  David was faithful there til    his death.  We have lost a precious and wise leader.  He leaves behind many brothers and sisters in the Lord to continue with God's work.  He is surely missed.


DISCRIPTION

Dawn described David as a happy zealous man, a great husband, a wonderful father, and the best preacher in the world.  David, born a natural talker, was what one would call a "people person".  He liked meeting new people and really enjoyed gatherings.   He easily drew a crowd and his family was always the last ones to leave wherever they went.  Everyone enjoyed his stories and many were amazed at the depth of his knowledge.  David diligently studied the Bible and loved to read church history.  His preaching was never boring.  His congregation has been blessed  from his selfless sacrifices.  He truly loved his wife, his children, and God's people.  His door was always open to anyone seeking a visit.  David's heart was to  see everyone not only accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior but ALSO live a separated holy life.  David's strongest counsel was to encourage everyone to "JUST DO RIGHT".

 

LAST DAYS

David preached his last sermon on August 22, 2021.  He attended his last service with us on August 29, 2021.     That week he began to feel sick and by the Friday of the next week, with declining health, we took him to the local hospital.  He appeared to be doing better on Saturday.  His family visited on Sunday afternoon and was able to see and talk with him through an outside open window.  Late that night he grew worse, was sedated, and transferred to a bigger hospital.  He became stable on the ventilator.   By  day nine he was improving but still in critical condition.  This day was also David's birthday.  Dawn  called his room and the nurse put the phone by his ear so his wife could read scripture and talk to him.  On day eleven, with increasing blood clots his oxygen dropped and the machines could no longer sustain him.  At 10:03 pm on September 23rd David entered heaven.                                                                                      1st Thessalonians 4:17 ...AND SO SHALL WE EVER BE WITH THE LORD.

 

To his family and church, David was their strength.  He stood firm on his beliefs and preached hard.  He was truly      a servant.  Being self-employed enabled him to make time for anyone.  It is sad there was not enough time to build   a much needed house.

It’s never to late to help.  Please forgive that this took so long to post.  All contributions are a welcomed blessing. Thanks so much.  I’ll leave you with this hymnal verse:   God be with you til we meet again.    God be with you til     we meet again.

 

                                                David’s favorite verse:  Psalms 119:105

                                 Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.

 

 

 

Anonymous Giver
8 months ago

Happy Mothers Day Dawn. You’re a GODLY Wife and Mother. Your children are wonderful to be around. Proverbs 31: 10-31 KJV

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Two years Pastor Black went to be with the LORD. It’s slow going but Dawn continues forward with the children. Being a Godly wife and mother Dawn doesn’t work outside the home. Her Church family and older sons help. GOD Bless. Galatians 4:7 KJV

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

Psalm 16: 1 Preserve me, O God: for in thee do I put my trust. “No greater joy than talking to GOD any time any where”.

Cynthia Bowman
1 year ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

God bless

Cynthia Bowman
1 year ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Cynthia Bowman
1 year ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Anonymous Giver
1 year ago

And we know all things work for good according to those who love the Lord

Cynthia Bowman
2 years ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Stacey Dean
2 years ago

Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all things will be added. God bless you my sister God continues to supply just like I told you

Cynthia Bowman
2 years ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Miss you David. Your preaching always kept us upright and listening. Thank you. Forever in our hearts! Romans 10:14

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Cynthia Bowman
2 years ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

There are no such thing as chance encounters I'm so blessed that the Lord brought you to that library that day I hope this is living proof for you how much God really loves you

Cynthia Bowman
2 years ago

Luke 12:7 NASB Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear; you are of more value than many sparrows.

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

The LORD is my Savior and Jesus is his name.

Stacey Dean
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
2 years ago

Dearest Black Family, We are heirs of GOD. Stay strong in the LORD for HE careth for you. Romans 10: 9-10.

Updates

Update #7

November 12th, 2024

SAD NEWS !!!!!!

Our dear friend RACHEL SCHEIB (45) has gone to be with the LORD on 10-30-24.                                            She was the wife of the minister who took over our church after our pastor David Black                                      passed on three years ago.  Her death was from a brain bleed and unexpected. She                                        leaves behind a husband and 12 children; the youngest just born 10-12-24, the                                            oldest 23 (married). The Scheib family and the Black family have been friends for 23                                        years. This second trauma is a huge shocker. Oh the heartbreak. The struggle.                                              The adjustments.  Lord, help us.  Help us to praise you too.

Update #6

November 12th, 2024

The family finally got a doublewide moved into the back yard.  Friends are helping with

repairs and hookups.  We are very thankful and eagerly awaiting the move.


September was the three years since David's death.  Everyone has been so encouraging. 

Life moves to fast and is so precious. 

Update #5

September 27th, 2023

September 23, 2023 was the 2 year anniversary of David's death.  Our church had a memorial service;  it was very touching.  We still miss him greatly.  Looking forward to our reunion in heaven.

Update #4

March 20th, 2023

Please pass along the link below    to everyone you know.

Blessings to all our supporters.

Update #3

March 20th, 2023

We are currently looking for a camper/trailer that is a decent size for a decent price.  We will park it in the yard so we can gut and remodel our home.  Please help us get this long overdue project on its way.  Thanks.

Update #2

March 20th, 2023

September 23, 2022 was the one year anniversary for the death of our beloved David.  Our church had a small memorial service at the gravesite that evening.  We miss him terribly.  Life has been so different.  There has been struggles but thank you to all that have been there for us.

Update #1

March 20th, 2023

GSG link= https://givesendgo.com/G31XC

Prayer Requests

