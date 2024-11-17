Home rehab fund for disabled vet father

Need to raise funds for my disabled father to repair home that is in great disrepair.Have been putting this off for a while as i am not one to ask for help,but the condition of the property has gotten worse since Hurricane Helene went through Asheville NC and Fema isn't going to help him and his disability payment is to much for him to get other help.

The driveway is gravel and on a steep slope that is severely washed out and hard to get up for anyone and he uses a cane and walker.The front deck needs replaced and has no handrails and back raised porch is in danger of falling off the main house.He cannot even get insurance on home till some of this as well as some trees removed from around the house are addressed And the lower floor has gotten water in it and needs some repair as well.

These are the the primary concerns and i am currently making plans to move up there ASAP to help as i can,but will only be able to help on a physical level mostly.I do have many pics of the property i will upload to here if i can and will inform on all progress and thanks for all who can help.





















