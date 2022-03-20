Funds for film production company

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $775
Campaign funds will be received by Rodney Hobson
Hello, I'm Rodney Isaiah, a multifaceted creative individual with a passion for storytelling. From acting to directing, producing to writing, I've dedicated my life to harnessing the power of creativity to make a difference.Seventeen years ago, tragedy struck my life when I lost my beloved cousin and closest confidant. In the wake of this devastating loss, I found solace and inspiration in my faith, driving me to fulfill our shared dream of using our talents to serve our community and beyond.Today, I'm fueled by a burning desire to share stories that resonate with audiences on a profound level, touching hearts and inspiring change. With your support, I aim to bring these stories to life through my production company, Faithful Handz.I'm currently working on three compelling series, each with the potential to make a significant impact. With your donation, you're not just funding films; you're providing opportunities for employment, education, and mentorship. Together, we can create meaningful content that uplifts and enriches lives.No dream is achieved alone, and your contribution is invaluable in making this vision a reality. Thank you for your generosity and belief in the power of storytelling. Together, we can make a difference, one screen at a time. God bless.
We wish you all the success in the world in getting this project funded so you can start producing it. It sounds like it is going to be a great film and look forward to seeing it. We will do what we can to help you achieve your goal. God Bless you Rodney!
God bless you in this endeavor!
Good luck Rodney
Rodney (sonNlove) you are an fine annointed young man of God. Im thankful to God He chose you to be my daughters husband. I admire your determination diligence an consistancy to pursue your dreams. I pray Gods Divine Favor an continued blessings over you. Dont get weary in well doing keep fighting the good fight for God knows the plans He has for you. Your time is comin baby Love you God bless🙏❤
February 19th, 2024
