Funds for film production company

Hello, I'm Rodney Isaiah, a multifaceted creative individual with a passion for storytelling. From acting to directing, producing to writing, I've dedicated my life to harnessing the power of creativity to make a difference.Seventeen years ago, tragedy struck my life when I lost my beloved cousin and closest confidant. In the wake of this devastating loss, I found solace and inspiration in my faith, driving me to fulfill our shared dream of using our talents to serve our community and beyond.Today, I'm fueled by a burning desire to share stories that resonate with audiences on a profound level, touching hearts and inspiring change. With your support, I aim to bring these stories to life through my production company, Faithful Handz.I'm currently working on three compelling series, each with the potential to make a significant impact. With your donation, you're not just funding films; you're providing opportunities for employment, education, and mentorship. Together, we can create meaningful content that uplifts and enriches lives.No dream is achieved alone, and your contribution is invaluable in making this vision a reality. Thank you for your generosity and belief in the power of storytelling. Together, we can make a difference, one screen at a time. God bless.