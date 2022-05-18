WE CAN!!! Yes, together WE CAN be a good Samaritan and make a difference in the lives of people with medical challenges. **BE the SOLUTION** Wings of Eagles provides free interstate transportation to those with medical appointments which are critical to their ongoing care. This service facilitates the access people need to specialty treatments that might otherwise be unavailable to them because of the time and logistics required of them to keep these appointments. An out of state trip that might take 2 to 3 days can be made in hours.

Several of us Angel Flight pilots got together again this year to bless an Angel Flight recipient and his family. Young Stetson (I’ll let you guess which one is him) has cancer and suffers greatly with side effects. Four of us pilots got together, with a Christmas list provided by the family, and blessed the entire family with everything they asked for and needed. We met at the airport closest to the family, prior to Christmas, and showered them with presents. Needless to say, they were overwhelmed. They then took them home to open on Christmas morning. The Lord’s ways are amazing; I’m not sure who is more blessed, the family or us pilots and wives. We always come away feeling the great pleasure of the Lord in our hearts. There is nothing to compare with that, and in itself, is enough to make it all worthwhile. We continue to pray for Stetson’s complete healing and recovery.



None of this would be possible without your faithful support of Wings of Eagles, Inc. It is humbling for me to watch God put all of this together. And the gratitude of the families who are being blessed makes it all worth-while. Some of them cannot believe that there are people who would go out of their way to help them in this manner. So, once again, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of all the families, THANK YOU! **EXAMPLES of NEEDS** Other needs which arise from time to time include individuals and families escaping domestic violence, disaster relief, and children's specialty camps. I take no salary or compensation for providing this service. My motivation is totally one of compassion for those with critical needs that would go.



