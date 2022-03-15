Build Back Mac Isaac

Raised:
USD $137,478
Campaign funds will be received by John Paul Mac Isaac
I finally convinced one of my closest friends, John Paul Mac Isaac, to agree to let me set up a fundraiser for him. If you don't know who John Paul is, he's the American hero (In my opinion) who did his civic duty in bringing the Hunter Biden laptop and it's incriminating evidence, first to the FBI, then to congress, and ultimately to the President of the United States's lawyer.
I have watched as he's been personally attacked and has had his livelihood stripped away. Since October 14th 2020, when he was revealed to be the source of the Hunter Biden laptop, John Paul had to shut down his successful business, was forced to flee the state and now suffers politically motivated attacks from the very systems we as Americans were taught to trust. He had been fighting for a year and a half to get the truth out to the American people, and now, he needs your help in his fight to get his book out, help with his legal fees, and continue his efforts to get the truth out. He has never asked for help, but I know he needs it.
Best wishes!
Our prayers. Thanking you for standing up against corruption and evil.
We need to help! Sending prayers
Thank you for doing the right thing. You will be rewarded.
I don't have much and I live on social security but I really appreciate what you did. All my friends dressed up in orange for a whole week when Trump won.
Mr. Mac Isaac, Your bravery and sacrifice opened a lot of eyes and helped us put an end to a corrupt regime and save America. Thank you on behalf of all Americans
WRWY 🙏🏻
You are going to win. After Trump wins, you will have less legal blockades. Godspeed!
Congrats on the guilty plea today in tha LA court
You’re not alone. Thank you.
Thank You to John Paul for all he sacrificed to tell Americans the Truth!! God will Bless you and keep you safe. Dominus Tecum.
Prayers for Patriot Mac Issac
I hope you get through this turbulent time
God Bless
JPMac Isaac, a true American Patriot in our time Thank you
I'm sorry you are going through this nightmare. Thank you for all you are doing and have done. God Bless You
