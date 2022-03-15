Campaign Image

Build Back Mac Isaac

 USD $137,478

I finally convinced one of my closest friends, John Paul Mac Isaac, to agree to let me set up a fundraiser for him. If you don't know who John Paul is, he's the American hero (In my opinion) who did his civic duty in bringing  the Hunter Biden laptop and it's incriminating evidence, first to the FBI, then to congress, and  ultimately to the President of the United States's lawyer.

 

I have watched as he's been personally attacked and has had his livelihood stripped away.  Since October 14th 2020, when he was revealed to be the source of the Hunter Biden laptop, John Paul had to shut down his successful business, was forced to flee the state  and now suffers politically motivated attacks from the very systems we as Americans were taught to trust.  He had been fighting for a year and a half to get the truth out to the American people, and now, he needs your help in his fight to get his book out, help with his legal fees, and continue his efforts to get the truth out.  He has never asked for help, but I know he needs it. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Best wishes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Our prayers. Thanking you for standing up against corruption and evil.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

We need to help! Sending prayers

Kevin Keller
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you for doing the right thing. You will be rewarded.

Helene
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I don't have much and I live on social security but I really appreciate what you did. All my friends dressed up in orange for a whole week when Trump won.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Mr. Mac Isaac, Your bravery and sacrifice opened a lot of eyes and helped us put an end to a corrupt regime and save America. Thank you on behalf of all Americans

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

WRWY 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Lininger
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

You are going to win. After Trump wins, you will have less legal blockades. Godspeed!

Lee James
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Congrats on the guilty plea today in tha LA court

Christel C Picciano
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

You’re not alone. Thank you.

Truth Fan
$ 24.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank You to John Paul for all he sacrificed to tell Americans the Truth!! God will Bless you and keep you safe. Dominus Tecum.

Kathy Penton
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for Patriot Mac Issac

Kathleen Quiett
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope you get through this turbulent time

Siobhan Nolan
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

iffartshadteeth
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

JPMac Isaac, a true American Patriot in our time Thank you

Assunta Maddonni
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Mark Norton
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

I'm sorry you are going through this nightmare. Thank you for all you are doing and have done. God Bless You

