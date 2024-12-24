Campaign Image

Save Alena's life

Monthly Goal:

 USD $6,000

Total Raised:

 USD $3,391

Raised this month:

 USD $1,520

Campaign created by Hamroz Drew

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Buller

My dear friend, Alena Popova, was turning on her gas stove in their home in Tajikistan when it exploded. She sustained burns on 45% of her upper body and 25% of her internal organs. Despite the severity of her injuries, she managed to contact her husband and was rushed to the hospital. Today, she is bravely fighting for her life.

Alena requires daily oxygen and plasma, and the medical costs are overwhelming for her family, amounting to $200 US a day. Yet, we hold onto hope, faith, and love for Alena. I truly believe that our Lord Jesus Christ has a purpose and plan for her on this earth. For over two decades, Alena and her family have dedicated their lives to serving the Lord on the mission field and reaching out to unreached communities.

Now, I am reaching out to everyone who knows Alena, has heard of her, or feels moved by her story to join us in supporting her. I am calling this campaign "A Dollar a Day." If we all give just one dollar a day—the cost of a cup of coffee, a pack of gum, or a soda—collectively, we can make a significant difference in Alena's treatment and recovery.

We are praying and trusting the Lord for a miracle that Alena's condition will stabilize soon. In the meantime, we need the support of the body of Christ. This fundraising campaign will run for one month, with the goal of raising $200 per day for Alena.

Please join us in giving one dollar a day for one month, accompanied by prayer and supplication for Alena. Blessed are those who give!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 hours ago

Looking foward to seeing Alyona well again!

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

To Alena

Anonymous Giver
$ 470.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for healing and grace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

ICD Fellowship
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

We are thinking about you and praying for you! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

We are so sorry to hear of the accident. We are praying for God's healing and provision for you and your family. Love, your sister and brother in Christ Jesus, Amy & Tim

Anonymous Giver
$ 31.00 USD
15 days ago

Olle and Leen
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

Jovidon Soliev
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for healing and comfort for the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

