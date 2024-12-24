Save Alena's life

My dear friend, Alena Popova, was turning on her gas stove in their home in Tajikistan when it exploded. She sustained burns on 45% of her upper body and 25% of her internal organs. Despite the severity of her injuries, she managed to contact her husband and was rushed to the hospital. Today, she is bravely fighting for her life.

Alena requires daily oxygen and plasma, and the medical costs are overwhelming for her family, amounting to $200 US a day. Yet, we hold onto hope, faith, and love for Alena. I truly believe that our Lord Jesus Christ has a purpose and plan for her on this earth. For over two decades, Alena and her family have dedicated their lives to serving the Lord on the mission field and reaching out to unreached communities.

Now, I am reaching out to everyone who knows Alena, has heard of her, or feels moved by her story to join us in supporting her. I am calling this campaign "A Dollar a Day." If we all give just one dollar a day—the cost of a cup of coffee, a pack of gum, or a soda—collectively, we can make a significant difference in Alena's treatment and recovery.

We are praying and trusting the Lord for a miracle that Alena's condition will stabilize soon. In the meantime, we need the support of the body of Christ. This fundraising campaign will run for one month, with the goal of raising $200 per day for Alena.