Feed and House Ukrainian Families

There is a small, unimportant border crossing on the Tisza river in a town called Tiszabécs. The Tisza River is the border between Hungary and Ukraine.





What makes it notable now is that there is a flow of desperate people, fleeing from a brutal war. These people are crossing the river to Hungary!





Tiszabécs has a lot of poor people. People who understand what it means to have nothing.







It’s amazing how the common everyday people in this small town are responding to the plight of the refugees coming out of Ukraine.







We drove 7 hours from Southern Hungary to bring about 2000 pounds of food, clothing, medicine, and tents up to these border areas.







As I walked into the compound of a local church we were bringing food to it was a hubbub of people working.







Along the side yard of the church, men were hooking up power to a couple of ‘FIMA’ style portable housing modules. There were a couple more small cottages with mattresses all over their floors.







A Generator was running and power cords were strung. Lots of kids were running around playing. I met the Vice President of a biker club there. He and a very middle-class family man we’re working together in the buildings.







Refugees were sitting on beds in some of the rooms. In other places, there were only people's bags sitting by beds.







Walking back farther reached the outdoor kitchen. A group of ladies under the direction of a very capable leader was cooking chopped cabbage and green spices over a barrel stove fire.







They had a dishpan of chopped cabbage cooking on the cut-out top of a barrel. The fire was burning in the barrel underneath.







Other ladies brought up a large plastic baby bathtub full of freshly peeled and cut-up potatoes to cook.







Once both are cooked, they will be mixed to make a simple dinner for an expected 200 people.







When evening comes, the public transit on the Ukrainian side will drop a couple of hundred people off to be processed through the border.







People who have been running for days. Traveling catch as catch can. These people will be hungry and the church ladies made enough for everyone to eat and have seconds.







It’s a very simple kitchen, run by some very poor people who have very big hearts.









They have taken the very little they have and are offering it to people who have nothing. Just a few days ago, many of the refugees probably had much more than these people in TiszaBecs. Nobody cares about that now. Disaster and war have brought everybody together.







The people of Tiszabécs are mobilized the little they have to be the first line of defense against hunger and homelessness on the south bank of the Tisza river, in northern Hungary!