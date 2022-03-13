Campaign Image
Help Dr Robert O Young

Goal:

 USD $700,000

Raised:

 USD $35,517

Campaign created by Robert Young

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Young

Help Dr Robert O Young

Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.

Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet.  Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention. 

He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.

May God bless you for your prayers and your donations!

No donation is too small!

Click on the following link to watch, listen and learn about The Missing Link - https://rumble.com/v56a1ib-has-the-missing-link-been-found.html

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

I wish I could give more. Thank you Dr. Young

GSH
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Thank you for your important research and your prompt and extensive response to my enquiries.

Ben
$ 255.00 USD
14 days ago

God bless you Dr Robert Young for all the amazing work you do, you are a true humanitarian. The education I have received from your books and online blogs has helped me tremendously with my clients, and has supported me with the live and dry blood analysis that I offer them. This monthly tithe couldn't go to a better place.

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
15 days ago

Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

LoriSaysHey
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

God Bless you Dr. Robert for all you do for us and for your bravery. You are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I could give more. Thank you Dr. Young

KC
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Fighting for my life thanks to you!

Ben
$ 255.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Dr Robert Young for all the amazing work you do, you are a true humanitarian. The education I have received from your books and online blogs has helped me tremendously with my clients, and has supported me with the live and dry blood analysis that I offer them. This monthly tithe couldn't go to a better place.

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

LoriSaysHey
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless you Dr. Robert for all you do for us and for your bravery. You are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Dr. Robert Young

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish I could give more. Thank you Dr. Young

KC
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Fighting for my life thanks to you!

Richard Louis
$ 24.00 USD
2 months ago

Rhonda Holub
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all your works!

Ben
$ 255.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Dr Robert Young for all the amazing work you do, you are a true humanitarian. The education I have received from your books and online blogs has helped me tremendously with my clients, and has supported me with the live and dry blood analysis that I offer them. This monthly tithe couldn't go to a better place.

Aaron Trzesniewski
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

