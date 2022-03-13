Help Dr Robert O Young

Goal:
USD $700,000
Raised:
USD $35,517
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Young
Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations!
No donation is too small!
Click on the following link to watch, listen and learn about The Missing Link - https://rumble.com/v56a1ib-has-the-missing-link-been-found.html
I wish I could give more. Thank you Dr. Young
Thank you for your important research and your prompt and extensive response to my enquiries.
God bless you Dr Robert Young for all the amazing work you do, you are a true humanitarian. The education I have received from your books and online blogs has helped me tremendously with my clients, and has supported me with the live and dry blood analysis that I offer them. This monthly tithe couldn't go to a better place.
Thank you
God Bless you Dr. Robert for all you do for us and for your bravery. You are in my prayers.
Fighting for my life thanks to you!
Thank you Dr. Robert Young
Thank you for all your works!
