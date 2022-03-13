Campaign Image
Legal Defense for Csaba

Goal:

 CAD $70,000

Raised:

 CAD $26,084

Campaign created by Theresa Snell

Campaign funds will be received by Csaba Vizi

Legal Defense for Csaba

Csaba was on the front line to the end. After exiting his truck, he fell to his knees placing his hands behind his head. Once handcuffed he was beaten by police, sustaining multiple injuries including a broken wrist. Although Csaba faces 4 criminal charges he declined a plea deal, choosing to stand for our rights. He needs his Convoy family to help with his legal defense in Ottawa in September 2024. (*Csaba's trial date has moved from 2023 to 2024.)  Watch Csaba's interview with Tucker and visit csabavizi.com

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you regularly

Erika Batson
$ 100.00 CAD
9 months ago

James Myles
$ 50.00 CAD
11 months ago

You're a brave TRUE Canadian.

Frank Causarano
$ 500.00 CAD
11 months ago

Best to you my friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
11 months ago

A True Canadian Hero

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

I am humbled by your committment for what is right. Thank you for your example of what being Canadian really means to most of us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for all you have done on Canadian’s behalf.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you for standing up for our freedom.

Anonymous Giver
$ 56.00 CAD
1 year ago

Keep up the good fight, we are with you in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

You are an inspiration to the whole world. Stay brave and strong. We are with you.

Francis
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks you gor your courage and sacrifice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

WWG1WGA 🙏🏻

Josh Greenberg
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

God Bless You Csaba.

Chad Martin
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Guillaume Comeau
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Godspeed

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Russell
$ 30.00 CAD
1 year ago

Hero

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

