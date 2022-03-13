Legal Defense for Csaba

Goal:
CAD $70,000
Raised:
CAD $26,084
Campaign funds will be received by Csaba Vizi
Csaba was on the front line to the end. After exiting his truck, he fell to his knees placing his hands behind his head. Once handcuffed he was beaten by police, sustaining multiple injuries including a broken wrist. Although Csaba faces 4 criminal charges he declined a plea deal, choosing to stand for our rights. He needs his Convoy family to help with his legal defense in Ottawa in September 2024. (*Csaba's trial date has moved from 2023 to 2024.) Watch Csaba's interview with Tucker and visit csabavizi.com
Praying for you regularly
You're a brave TRUE Canadian.
Best to you my friend
A True Canadian Hero
I am humbled by your committment for what is right. Thank you for your example of what being Canadian really means to most of us.
Thank you for all you have done on Canadian’s behalf.
Thank you for standing up for our freedom.
Keep up the good fight, we are with you in our prayers.
Bless You!
You are an inspiration to the whole world. Stay brave and strong. We are with you.
Thanks you gor your courage and sacrifice.
WWG1WGA 🙏🏻
God Bless You Csaba.
Godspeed
Hero
