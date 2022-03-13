Legal Defense for Csaba

Csaba was on the front line to the end. After exiting his truck, he fell to his knees placing his hands behind his head. Once handcuffed he was beaten by police, sustaining multiple injuries including a broken wrist. Although Csaba faces 4 criminal charges he declined a plea deal, choosing to stand for our rights. He needs his Convoy family to help with his legal defense in Ottawa in September 2024. (*Csaba's trial date has moved from 2023 to 2024.) Watch Csaba's interview with Tucker and visit csabavizi.com

